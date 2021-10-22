Sublimity Entertainment Lines Up Hit Thriller ‘Red Stone’ For AFM (Exclusive) | New





Los Angeles-based Sublimity Entertainment acquired the international forward selling rights to the virtual AFM for the action thriller Red Stone starring Neal McDonough and Michael Cudlitz. Derek Presley wrote and directed the feature film about a hitman (McDonough) tasked with tracking down a teenager who witnessed the murder of his older brother at the hands of a crime lord (Cudlitz). The hitman must hunt down the boy before rival henchmen or the FBI find him first. As time passes, the hitman begins to question his deadly ways and must choose sides. Red stone was one of the first SAG films to be lit green during the pandemic and filmed in Corsicana, Texas. McDonough starred in Minority report, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Captain America: The First Avenger and Justified, while Michael Cudlitz’s credits include The walking dead, Band of brothers and Clarice. Jason Starne of Muscular Puppy, LLC produces alongside executive producers Alex Blackmon and McDonough. Sublimitys Ryan McCombs said: We are delighted to announce Red stone at AFM and are excited to team up with Jason, Derek and Alex. McDonough is truly exceptional here and has redefined the genre with his clever performance. The team did an amazing job creating this brilliant cinematic tale and we know our buyers will respond with enthusiasm. It is a must see. Starne added, When we started working on Red Calculation we did not know this pandemic was about to be imposed on us. I’m so proud of the cast and crew, and especially Neal McDonough, for coming on board as the lead actor and offering his support to us. Thanks to partners like Sublimity, everyone will have the opportunity to see the passion that went into the creation of this film.

