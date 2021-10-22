Peter Scolari, actor of “Bosom Buddies” and “Girls”, deceased at 66





Peter Scolari, the actor who starred alongside Tom Hanks in the ’80s sitcom Bosom buddies and won an Emmy for his work on Girls, died at the age of 66. Scolari representative Ellen Lubin Sanitsky confirmed the actor’s death to Deadline, adding that Scolari died Friday morning after a two-year battle with cancer. The prolific television actor was nominated for four Emmy Awards in a career that spanned six decades: From 1987 to 1989, Scolari was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the role of Michael Harris in Newhart, with the character appearing in over 150 episodes of this sitcom. Scolari eventually won the Emmy in this category in 2016 for playing the role of Tad Horvath, the father of Lena Dunham’s character, in Girls. Dunham shared a remembrance of Scolari on Instagram on Friday, “The most shy extrovert, the most dramatic comedian, the most humble icon. You had lived enough life to know that a TV show was just a TV show, but also to appreciate what it meant to be allowed to pretend for a living – and you never let us. forget that this job was a privilege. “Sad to hear that Peter Scolari has lost his battle with cancer,” actor Harvey Fierstein said tweeted. “There was no gentler man on the planet. We played together in Hair spray for a while and it was still a total delight. Farewell, dear Pierre. Scolari first found success playing Harry (and Hilde) Desmond alongside emerging actor Hanks the Bosom buddies, a sitcom about two men disguising themselves as women to live in a “hotel for women”; while the show only lasted two seasons, decades later Bosom buddies, Hanks cast Scolari in a cameo role as a TV host in the 1996s This thing you do!, the two actors also meeting – via voice roles – in The Polar Express. After his long run on Newhart, Scolari also played the role of inventor Wayne Szalinski – a role created by Rick Moranis – in the television series based on Honey, I cut down on the kids. Other notable roles include the role of Peter Madoff in the HBO miniseries Madoff, the corrupt commissioner of the prequel series of Batman Gotham and, most recently, a bishop from ABC’s current supernatural series Wrong.

