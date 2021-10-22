Some twists and turns you don’t expect

Another sequel yes. I know I know, but it’s October! This Halloween is the 12th installment of the Halloween franchise. This is the sequel to the SECOND reimagining of the film. Essentially, with the previous entry Halloween (2018), it wiped out ALL of the other sequels. So what went wrong was the original 1978 Halloween movie.

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) survives her fateful night with Michael Myers and awaits his return. Everything else is ignored. So he takes the aftereffects (some good and some bad) and erases everything. I will say the Halloween “reimagining” that started in 2018 was better than expected. It was fun. It’s great to see Jamie Lee Curtis back in his iconic role, and Michael Myers was okay, Michael Myers.

This sequel takes place immediately after the end of the last movie … one of the few highlights of this episode. If I had reviewed Halloween (2018) it would have been awarded a 4 out of 5 (the end got bogged down at some points … still a solid entry,)

On the film.

We open on the classic title screen. The bold orange letters film the black screen, then we see… balloons? Immediately we noticed a young boy dressed for Halloween. He is

Cameron Elam (Arnold) from the first film. He sees an injured character from the movie who is AMAZING still alive (sorry, no spoilers)

We then cut a flashback of the original movie and the original date Michael Myers (Castle) brought terror to Haddonfield. October 31, 1978. A young deputy Hawkins is seen chasing after him. I would say he’s a nice tough guy. If you haven’t seen any of the previous movies or even the last Halloween of 2018, this allows you to catch up to spend and see what will happen in this story. Some films leave audiences in the dark, expecting them to have done their homework. You need to have a story explained in a sequel, for new audiences and old alike (personally, I like it when they remind you of what’s at stake.)

We go through our flashback and into the ‘present’ and see Laurie Strode (Curtis) and her daughter Karen (Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Matichak) rush to the hospital. One of them is injured. Maybe they all are? Meanwhile, Michael Myers (Castle) still threatens the city. It looks like he’s tripling the number of people he’s killed in a matter of minutes. It was brutal and shocking. I expected it, but immediately the movie wakes you up and your hand will cover your mouth. WHAT IS HAPPENING!?!?!

However, as much as I hoped it would be better than the original or at least the 2018 version, I was disappointed. The supporting cast isn’t sympathetic other than granddaughter and deputy Hawkins (Patton.) The characters return from the original and sequels (though they were meant to be forgotten) and I was neither excited nor impressed. The crowd mentality with the city makes sense, but what if the city isn’t friendly?

Micheal Myers kills becomes a tactile cookie cutter, BUT there are twists and turns you wouldn’t expect. It makes this sequel worth watching and you will be entertained. It is just not someone who is reinventing the wheel. Here we see a great example of how likable characters can elevate a paper thin plot and vice versa when the ones you’d rather not see onscreen. Jamie Lee Curtis is awesome as always, although underused. It’s October and almost Halloween. Go see it, but don’t expect to watch it twice. 3 out of 5 stars