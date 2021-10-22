ananya panday: drug case: Ananya Panday denies allegations of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan | Hindi movie news





Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday and Friday in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case, has denied allegations of drug supply and use . According to NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is an accused in the case, and said she had never used drugs. “Conversations retrieved from Aryan Khan’s cell phone reveal that during the year 2018-19, she helped supply Aryan with drugs three times by providing him with the number of drug traffickers,” said NCB sources told the news agency.



“Ananya denied any discussions related to the supply during the chat conversation and told NCB officials that she had never consumed or provided the drugs,” they added. Ananya Panday was summoned by NCB today in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case as well as on suspicion of drug use. The summons was issued based on threads retrieved from Aryan Khan’s mobile. Earlier Thursday, an NCB team was seen at Ananya Panday’s home, after which the actor was summoned by the investigative agency to his offices. Later, Ananya Panday and her father Chunky Panday arrived at the NCB office. Meanwhile, another drug dealer was arrested by NCB on Friday morning in connection with the cruise raid case.

The investigative agency has carried out six searches or searches in Mumbai and surrounding areas in the past two days in connection with the cruise drugs case, sources said. An NCB team dismantled an alleged drug party on the Cordelia cruise ship that was heading for Goa on the high seas on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, have so far been arrested in the case.



