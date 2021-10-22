Entertainment
Alec Baldwin’s filming leaves Hollywood shaken as safety questions arise
Hollywood is in shock at the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died yesterday after being accidentally shot by Alec Baldwin when a propeller pistol malfunctioned.
The death of the 42-year-old has sent shock waves through Hollywood as many industry figures express their shock and share their condolences with Hutchins’ family and loved ones.
Hutchins died shortly after being rushed to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday following the tragic incident on the set of the film, Rust. The director of the film, Joel Souza, was also seriously injured in the incident.
“Absolutely horrible and devastating news about Director of Photography, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family,” actor Elijah Wood tweeted.
Bridesmaids director Paul Feig called the incident “absolutely horrific”.
“I really don’t understand how this could have happened. Such a terrible loss from such a talented person,” he tweeted.
Feig then tweeted that “real balls should never be near a set.”
“Gun safety on sets is always a top priority and guns are meant to be plugged in. Real balls should never be near a plateau. And now we should ban the use of blanks and just flash from mouth to post to avoid further tragedies, ”he said.
Oscar nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison asked, “Why the hell do we still use whites when it costs about 50 cents to add shots in the mail? If you can’t afford to make a movie safe, you shouldn’t do it at all. #RIPHalynaHutchins. “
Steve Bastoni, an Australian actor, also questioned the gun protocol on the Rust set.
“There is a strict protocol regarding the use of firearms on a set, you rehearse with an empty weapon, when you are ready to shoot the scene the gunsmith will load the weapons blank and yell at everyone ‘ the weapons are live ‘or the like, “he said. “This shit should NEVER happen.”
During this time, guardians of the galaxy Director James Gunn has expressed his shock at the tragedy.
“My biggest fear is that someone will be fatally injured on one of my sets. I pray that never happens,” the filmmaker tweeted. “My heart goes out to everyone affected by today’s tragedy in Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins and her family.”
The incident also prompts comparisons to the late actor Jon-Erik Hexum who died under similar circumstances.
Actor W. Earl Brown explained that after Hexum’s death, the Weapons Handler’s dedicated crew work was created.
“If a live blank is required, it is loaded at the last minute. The presence of a live round is always announced so that everyone knows the size of the load and the round is live,” a- he tweeted.
“As soon as ‘Cut’ is called, the weapon must be returned to the Master. No exceptions.”
Hutchins’ death also drew comparisons with Brandon Lee who also died under similar circumstances.
