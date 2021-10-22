Peter Scolari of ‘Newhart’, ‘Bosom Buddies’ and ‘Girls’ dies at 66ExBulletin







toggle legend Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP LOS ANGELES Peter Scolari, a versatile actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on Newhart and a father locked up on Girls and who was on Broadway with his longtime friend Tom Hanks in A lucky guy, is dead. He was 66 years old. Scolari died Friday morning in New York after battling cancer for two years, according to Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, his manager. He first gained attention as Hanks’ then-unknown co-star on the 1980-1982 sitcom “Bosom Buddies”, in which their characters dressed up as women to live in affordable female-only housing. The two actors then worked together in projects including Hanks’ debut film in 1996. This thing you do! and in 2013 A lucky guy, Nora Ephron’s play about columnist Mike McAlary. Scolari also appeared on Broadway in Bad, Hair spray and 2014 Bronx Bombers, in which he played Yogi Berra of baseball. “We were friends and colleagues for over 40 years,” Newhart said in a statement to The Associated Press. He said the couple’s on-screen contributions Scolari and Julia Duffy in Newhart were an “essential part” of the show’s success. “He was a fantastic person in life, and it was a joy to work together. He will be sadly missed and his passing at 66 is far too soon,” said Newhart. Scolari’s recent roles have included Bishop Thomas Marx in the supernatural series Wrong. Series co-creator Robert King recalled him as “just wonderful.” He was “one of the funniest, deviously funny actors we’ve ever worked with. He always took a scene from nothing and found different ways to twist it and make weird pauses that made him jump,” King said on Twitter. He received three Emmy nominations while playing Stephanie de Duffy’s husband and colleague of Newhart’s Inn owner and local television host on the 1982-90 sitcom. “No better partner,” Duffy posted on Twitter, along with a heartbroken emoji and a photo of a scene in which she and Scolari are dancing a tango. In 2016, he won an Emmy Award for the role of Ted Horvath, father of Hannah of Lena Dunham, in Girls. In the course of the dramatic comedy created by Dunham, Ted turns out to be gay and leaves his wife to flourish. In an Instagram post, Dunham said that she “couldn’t have been raised by a better TV“ dad ”. Thank you, Scolari, for every conversation between setups, every on-screen hug and off and every “Oh, God.” We will miss you so much. “ Harvey Fierstein, who starred in Hair spray, tweeted that “there was no gentler man on the planet.” Scolari’s more than four-decade career included many guest roles in series, most notably emergency white collar and Blue blood. A native of New York whose previous marriages ended in divorce, he is survived by his wife, actress Tracy Shayne, who starred opposite him as Berra’s wife in Bronx Bombers. Other survivors include his children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/22/1048553302/peter-scolari-of-newhart-bosom-buddies-and-girls-dies-at-66 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos