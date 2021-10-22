Entertainment
For Vicky Krieps, life and art mix on Bergman Island | Entertainment
Vicky Krieps was not Mia Hansen-Lves’ first choice to play Bergman Island. She was also not the second, third or twelfth choice because the role of Chris, a filmmaker who is retiring from writing at Fr with her filmmaker husband, already belonged to Greta Gerwig.
However, just a few months before filming, Gerwig was told that if she wanted to direct Little Women, it had to happen then. This is where Krieps comes in.
Like the rest of the world, Hansen-Lve fell in love with her in Phantom Thread. And she loved that the actor added a European touch to the character. Krieps wanted it too, although it would be complicated, everything is with two children involved.
The minute I read the email I knew I’m going to make this movie, but now I’m going to have to tell everyone and they won’t be okay with it. And they weren’t, Krieps, 38, said. I had just planned my year, and it’s never easy to negotiate when I can work. For a woman to work, it is always negotiation.
There was a big problem: the actor who played Chris’ husband Tony was also gone and they hadn’t found a replacement yet. Krieps was therefore going to have to uproot her family and travel to an island in the Baltic Sea with very little notice to film a project that at least partly concerns a marriage without knowing who her husband is.
It’s not that easy to find a man to play just the husband, she said. It sounds crazy, but it’s true.
Eventually, Tim Roth joined the role of Tony.
It’s not the kind of story that is usually told when people talk about the way movies are made, when everyone insists that such and such was the first and only choice and everything is ‘went as planned. Still, it’s the truth, and as messy and complicated as it may be, it also produced something transcendent that seems to have always been meant to be.
Despite all the reasons not to do so, the pull to Bergman Island was strong. And that had very little to do with Ingmar Bergman or his films. In Chris, Krieps saw herself as a woman who was a mother, artist, and lover, but didn’t know what order those identities should take, especially compared to a more successful husband.
It really is a question of, Who am I as a woman in my life? Krieps said. It’s the story of a woman who accepts her path and accepts that, well, I have no technique.
During the film, which hits theaters on Friday, realities begin to fade and audiences are transported into Chris’ imagination as she talks to Tony about an idea for a movie: A Woman (Mia Wasikowska) who goes to a wedding on Bergman Island. and reconnects with an ex (Anders Danielsen Lie).
Like all of Hansen-Lve’s films, the story shares some similarities with the director’s personal life. She had a relationship and a child with French filmmaker Olivier Assayas.
(Mia) said, as you may know, my films are always a bit autobiographical, but not really. It’s taken from my life, but it’s not really my life. If you want to know, you can ask, Krieps said, but I don’t feel the need to know, so I didn’t ask. I always knew it was a bit like her in a way. But we never talked about it.
They just trusted each other. Krieps felt like there was an invisible bond they shared, both knowing how difficult it is to stay creative and productive while taking care of the kids.
Sometimes you hear actor interviews, like so then I prepared for this role, you know, and I lost so many pounds in a year. Yeah, well, if I had someone to take care of my kids I’d love to prepare like that. I can never get ready like this because it’s always on and off, she said in a low voice so as not to wake up her kids who are sleeping on a wall, but I think it gives us women strength different that can lead us into different realms or different imaginations.
By the way, Krieps hasn’t decided which aspect of her life should be the dominant force yet, but she’s okay with that. Chris helped her get there.
The most daring and courageous thing is to let go and leap into the unknown. Like I did in this movie without knowing who my husband is, without knowing who my other lead actor is, she said. Even in my private life, I found it was the only way. Every morning, it’s a leap into the unknown. I think that within this great insecurity of not knowing, there is peace to be found in letting go.
Despite her concerns, her children ended up having a terrific vacation at Fr while she was working. The experience also allowed him to take stock of the attention he received after Phantom Thread.
I didn’t suddenly imagine myself being that actress in Hollywood. I did a lot of the opposite. I kind of moved away from Hollywood. My life had changed in a way. I wasn’t who I was before, but I wasn’t someone new either and I wasn’t going to move to LA so who was I then? It was a very strange place. It really took me two years to process it, she says.
I think doing Bergman Island really helped me because I had this landscape, this place I could come back to. I could meditate on all of these questions … I think the footage in the film is so good because it transcends from reality to reality, back to your reality. I think that’s what happened with Phantom Thread. I must have lost myself in some kind of strange space and then come back.
Sources
2/ https://www.poteaudailynews.com/entertainment/for-vicky-krieps-life-and-art-blend-on-bergman-island/article_36c96948-3355-11ec-839e-63c68b92f5ac.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]