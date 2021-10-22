Model Meadow Walker wore Givenchy to marry actor Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic





Model Meadow Walker, the beloved daughter Fast Furious star Paul Walker, was working in Europe when she had to quarantine for work. Her boyfriend, actor Louis Thornton-Allan, was back in New York by then. It was the longest separation we’ve had since we were together, and I missed him so much, she recalls. He flew to London to surprise me and we went into quarantine together. After spending more time with his family in England, he couldn’t wait for the ring we had thought to design and offered with a ring I had received on set that day. It was so sentimental and sweet. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. The two celebrated their wedding earlier this month in the Dominican Republic by saying their vows in front of an intimate group of family and friends. The pandemic has had an impact on our plans, says Meadow. The Louiss family could not attend. Many close friends who we consider to be family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions. Meadows’ aunt Paloma graciously helped the couple plan the wedding. She did an amazing job, says Meadow. We couldn’t have imagined it to be more perfect and personal and honestly it was easy and straightforward. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration. While the pandemic took an impact on logistics, as well as who might be physically present on her wedding day, choosing a look for the clean-cut affair was the stuff of fashion dreams for Meadow. One of the first people I called after my engagement was my dear friend Matt, the bride recalls. I asked him if he would design a dress for me. He said absolutely and congratulated me. It was only after the call that the shock set in when Matthew Williams agreed to design bespoke Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dresses for me! A few days later, Meadow received several sketches. I wanted something timeless, chic and elegant, she says. Matthews clean and modern touch made this the perfect piece. She wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture dress to the beach ceremony, and a fun, young dress to the celebration in New York City that followed in the days following the couple’s return from the Dominican Republic. My good friend Meadow is already the most beautiful person inside and out, says Williams, Givenchy’s Creative Director. So I really wanted to let her personality shine through with the simplest and most modern wedding dress in silk cady, with a pure hourglass shape; a halter neck; and an avant-garde design and without backrest anchored by a simple strap. We kept the train minimalist. And the veil was so ethereal, it was barely there, which kept the focus on her beautiful eyes; face; and natural and sculptural glamor. The bride’s engagement ring was custom-made by close friend Eduardo Saggese at Eclat Jewels, and she wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry to complement her dresses. After the ceremony, the small group gathered for a beautiful candlelight dinner, followed by the cutting of the cake and a beach party. For this part of the evening, Meadow transformed into Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s look. We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand, Meadow said. To end the night, there was a magnificent fireworks display and we lit lanterns in the picturesque night sky.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/meadow-walker-givenchy-wedding-dominican-republic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos