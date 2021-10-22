Hollywood remembers the immense talent of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins





Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for “Rust”, is seen in this undated photo, location unknown. Andriy Semenyuk / Document via REUTERS

Oct. 22 (Reuters) – A heartbroken Hollywood rushed to pay tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Friday after she was accidentally shot and killed by actor Alec Baldwin on a film set. The 42-year-old was working as a cinematographer on the set of the new western “Rush” in New Mexico when she was killed Thursday when Baldwin fired from a propeller pistol. Devastated colleagues and friends pleaded for the world to focus on Hutchins and his immense talent as the film industry debated the use of prop guns on set and the role of Baldwin. “There’s Alec Baldwin, all of this news is about it because we love sensations like this,” said fellow cinematographer and friend Andriy Semenyuk. “And I would just really like to focus on remembering an incredibly talented person… the profession that she brought to this industry. “That’s who she really was, not to mention her personality, not to mention being an amazing mom. Remember her for what she did, for her talent, for her accomplishments.” Born in Ukraine, Hutchins’ career in Los Angeles included film credits for 32 films, including “Archenemy” starring Joe Manganiello. “I’m in shock,” Manganiello tweeted. “I was so lucky to have Halyna Hutchins as a DP on Archenemy. Incredible talent and a great person. I can’t believe this can happen these days. Tragedy. My heart goes out to her family.” Hutchins grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, according to his website. She began her career as an investigative journalist before moving to America to study at the American Film Institute and eventually broke into cinematography, a profession dominated by men. She was named a rising star by American Cinematographer magazine in 2019. Her latest Instagram post shows her riding in New Mexico in which she commented that it was one of the perks of filming a western on a day off. “Halyna Hutchins was a ray of light,” her agency Innovative Artists said in a statement. “Always smiling, always hopeful. She decided early on that she would take the cinematography profession by storm and the past two years have proven that she was on the right track. “Her talent was immense, only surpassed by the love she had for her family. Everyone in her orbit knew what was to come; a star cinematographer, who would be a force to be reckoned with. . “ Writing by Leela de Kretser; Editing by Sandra Maler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

