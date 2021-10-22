Entertainment
Alec Baldwin cooperates in ‘Rust’ shooting investigationExBulletin
Cedar Attanasio / AP
Expressing “shock and sorrow” at the incident that rocked Hollywood, actor Alec Baldwin said he is cooperating with the police investigation into the shooting on a film set in New Mexico that killed the cinematographer of the film and injured its director.
Baldwin, who is also a producer of the film, Rust, fired a gun during filming Thursday afternoon outside Santa Fe, police said.
Halyna Hutchins, the film’s cinematographer, was airlifted Thursday afternoon to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.
“There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter Friday.
“I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to explain how this tragedy happened and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” Baldwin added. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all who knew and loved Halyna.”
The circumstances of Thursday’s shooting are under investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. No charges have been filed.
Authorities said they were called to the scene at around 1:50 p.m. local time on Thursday where the crew were rehearsing and filming scenes at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a filming location near Santa Fe that was used as a western setting for decades. decades.
Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb
It was not immediately clear what circumstances led to the death of Hutchins. Typically, guns used as movie props are either fake or, when real, loaded with blanks, although blanks can also be lethal when fired at close range.
Afterwards, Baldwin was seen “distraught and in tears” speaking on the phone outside the sheriff’s office in Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting, was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, authorities said.
He has since been released, according to Matt DelPiano, the head of Cavalry Media, one of the companies producing the film, who called Souza’s condition “good”.
Souza has made a handful of low budget indie films in recent years, including one crime action movie. Crown Vic in 2019 and family film Ghost Squad in 2015.
Meanwhile, production was halted on Rust, which tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother after their parents died in the 1880s in Kansas, according to the Movie Database Website.
Injuries and deaths from firearms used as accessories are rare but not unprecedented. In 1993, actor Brandon Lee, son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, was shot and killed while filming a scene for the film. The crow. The gun was believed to have been blank loaded, but an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged near Brandon Lee’s spine.
Many safety precautions are usually required when productions require potentially dangerous filming sequences, including stunts or the use of firearms as props.
However, accidents on movie sets have killed at least 43 people since 1990, according to a survey by The Associated Press published in 2016.
“They are always the result of human error. And they are almost always the result of someone who did not follow established practices,” Stephen Lighthill, president of the American Society of Cinematographers, told Friday. Elizabeth Blair of NPR.
In the hours after Hutchins’ death, there was a wave of grief for the cinematographer, as well as calls for greater gun safety on film sets.
“We mourn his family and hope this tragedy will reveal new lessons on how to better ensure the safety of every team member on set,” Innovative Artists, the agency representing Hutchins, wrote in a statement.
