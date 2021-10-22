Bosom Buddies and Newhart actor Peter Scolari has died at 66





Peter Scolari, who starred in the sitcom “Bosom Buddies” alongside Tom Hanks, has passed away. He was 66 years old. His death was confirmed by his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, to Fox News on Friday. The cause of death was cancer after a two-year battle. “He was a wonderful, wonderful, extraordinary actor,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.” HALYNA HUTCHINS HUSBAND SAYS ALEC BALDWIN WAS ‘VERY SUPPORT’ AFTER FATAL RIFLE SHOT The star has successfully led a 43-year career in show business. He featured his regular Emmy-nominated role of producer Michael Harris in the 1984 Bob Newharts comedy “Newhart”, his recurring Emmy Award-winning role as the father of Lena Dunhams’ character on HBO’s “Girls” and, more recently, his role as Bishop Thomas Marx on CBS supernatural drama “Evil” Deadline.com reported. Scolari, who made his mark both on television and on stage, rose to prominence in the popular but short-lived 1980 comedy “Bosom Buddies” alongside Hanks. He then appeared on Broadway six times with “Hairspray” (2003), “Sly Fox” (2004), “Magic / Bird” (2012), “Bronx Bombers” (2014) and “Wicked” (2016). He also shared the stage with Hanks in 2013’s “Lucky Guy”. His last New York stage appearance was in the 2018 Off-Broadway production of “The True”. Many fans fondly remember Scolari from “Bosom Buddies”, which is reminiscent of the 1959 comedy “Some Like It Hot”. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER It followed the misadventures of two men who disguise themselves as women to be able to live in the Susan B. Anthony hotel, very affordable but reserved for women. While the sitcom only lasted from 1980 to 1982, it led to a truly lasting friendship between Scolari and Hanks. A partial list of other TV credits includes “Fosse / Verdon”, “Madoff”, “The Good Fight”, “Murphy Brown”, “The West Wing”, “ER”, “Gotham”, “Law & Order: SVU , “” Ally McBeal, “” From Earth to the Moon, “and” Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show, “to name a few, shared Deadline.com. He also made a cameo appearance as a TV host in the 1996 comedy film “That Thing You Do!”, Which was directed by and played by Hanks, 65. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Scolari is survived by his wife and children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.

