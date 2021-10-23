Famous Hollywood Tragedies – TV Channels





With a cinematographer killed and a director injured after American actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun during filming, we take a look at other fatal movie crashes. – ‘The Captive’ – Gun deaths date back to the dawn of cinema with an additional bullet to the head of Charles Chandler in 1915 while filming the Cecil B. DeMille film “The Captive”. He died after a bullet was left in a rifle after soldiers shot a door with live ammunition to make the scene more realistic. – ‘Twilight Zone: the movie’ – Actor Vic Morrow was beheaded and two extras of Vietnamese descent were killed in 1982 when a helicopter crashed into them after being hit by fireworks while filming a nighttime battle scene for the sci-fi horror film near Los Angeles. Director John Landis was later acquitted of the manslaughter of the 53-year-old star and the children, aged six and seven, in the first such case in Hollywood history. – ‘The crow’ – American actor Brandon Lee, a martial arts legend and son of Bruce Lee, was shot and killed on the set of “The Crow” in 1993 in an affair that sparked a whirlwind of conspiracy theories that he was murdered by Hong Kong gangsters. READ ALSO: Accessory pistol fired by actor Alec Baldwin kills cinematographer on set But investigators found her death was caused by negligence. An actor shot Lee with a gun believed to contain blanks. However, there was a bullet in the bedroom, and Lee, 28, died hours later from his injuries. – ‘Batman: the dark knight’ – Rumors of a “Batman Curse” circulated after the 2007 death of stuntman Conway Wickliffe during a test for a scene involving the Batmobile in “The Dark Knight” followed by a drug overdose of Heath Ledger, 28 years old, who played the Joker. Co-star Morgan Freeman was then seriously injured in a car crash and Batman himself, Christian Bale, has been accused of assaulting his mother and sister the day before the film’s UK premiere. – ‘Jumper’ – A chest of drawers was killed in Samuel L. Jackson’s 2008 sci-fi film when frozen sand, dirt and ice from an outdoor setting collapsed onto the staff below while filming in Toronto. David Ritchie, 56, died instantly. – ‘A beautiful day in the neighborhood’ – Emmy-winning sound mixer James Emswiller died after falling from a second-floor balcony while filming a 2018 biopic about American television icon Fred Rogers for which Tom Hanks was later nominated for an Oscar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelstv.com/2021/10/22/killed-on-set-famous-hollywood-tragedies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos