‘Rust’ talks about teenager on the run after murder





Rust is a western set in Kansas in the 1880s, about a 13-year-old boy who runs away with his ex-grandfather, a notorious outlaw named Harland Rust, played by Alec Baldwin after that the boy accidentally killed a local rancher. The movie, which was should be filmed This month, and next month in New Mexico, is directed by Joel Souza and stars Frances Fisher and Mr. Baldwin, who is also listed as one of the film’s many producers. A declaration of the New Mexico Film Bureau on Oct. 6, said Rust Movie Productions would employ 75 crew members, 22 actors and 230 background talent from New Mexico. The Santa Fe Film Bureau said The New Mexican of Santa Fe by October 11, work on the film had been underway for a few weeks. The film tells the story of a teenager who is on his own and his younger brother after the death of their parents, the New Mexico Film Office said in the statement. The boy fled with his longtime grandfather after being sentenced to hang for the accidental murder of a local rancher, the statement said. According to Daily screen, after the boy, Lucas, is convicted, the character of Mr. Baldwin kicks him out of jail and they are pursued by an American Marshal, Wood Helm, and a bounty hunter, Fenton Preacher Lang.

The main cast includes Mr. Baldwin; Travis Fimmel, who plays Fenton Lang; Mrs. Fisher; and Brady Noon, who plays Lucas, according to IMDb. Jensen Ackles plays Wood Helm. Mr. Souza also has director credits for the Crown Vic, Break Night, Christmas Trade, and Ghost Squad films. Mr. Baldwin is credited with conceiving the idea for the film with Mr. Souza. Speaking of the film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June, Mr Baldwin said the idea started with a question about the youngest person ever to be hanged in the American West, and he explained why he was drawn to the project. I was just looking for something a little more cinematic with a little less speech, he said. There is some really good dialogue, but the film is balanced by some really breathtaking cutscenes. The director of photography on the film, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed in the shooting on Thursday. Mr. Souza was injured.

Mr. Baldwin compared Rust to Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven movie. This era was filled with dark realities and harsh realities, he said. Asked in the interview about his skills as a gun thrower and horseback riding, Mr Baldwin said: They are always ready. I am an old school actor. So if you read my resume, my motorbike, my French, juggling, my riding, my shooter is at your fingertips anytime. According to the site of Highland Film Group, who handled the film’s international sales, the character played by Mr. Baldwin has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember, and a reputation as a ruthless outlaw. The film then tells the story of their journey, when Lucas has no choice but to follow the unpredictable Patriarch on a perilous journey to a new life in New Mexico.

