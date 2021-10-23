Newhart and Girls actor Peter Scolari dead at 66

Peter Scolari, a familiar face in Bosom Buddies, Newhart, Girls and other television shows and in Broadway, Off Broadway and regional theater productions, died Friday in Manhattan. He was 66 years old.

Its management company, Wright Entertainment, said the cause was cancer.

Mr Scolari had done a bit of stage work but gradually turned to television when he was cast alongside Tom Hanks in 1980 as one of the two main characters in Bosom Buddies, an ABC comedy in every two. men who pretend to be women so they can live in an all-female low cost apartment complex. The show, Mr. Hanks’ first major assignment, only lasted 37 episodes, but it acquired a sort of kitschy feel over the years thanks to a few witty touches in the scripts and subsequent careers of the two stars.

Much of television was about breasts in 1980, when Buddies began his two-year run, Susan Stewart wrote in The New York Times in 2007, reviewing a DVD release. Threes Company was three years old; Charlies Angels flew high. Compared to these TV jiggle examples, Buddies was pretty much the Algonquin roundtable.

Perhaps Mr. Scolaris’ best-known role came soon after, when he was cast for Newhart, in which Bob Newhart played a Vermont innkeeper who has a local TV show. Mr. Scolari, who has become a regular on the second season shows, played his producer. Mr. Scolari ultimately appeared in more than 140 of the series’ 184 episodes, earning three Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.