Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting raises questions about working conditions

Security guards and a compliance officer at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico on October 22, 2021, the shooting of the movie where actor Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured a director when he unloaded a propeller gun. Adria Malcolm | Reuters

While injuries or deaths from guns are extremely rare, the accidental murder of Halyna Hutchins on a Sante Fe film set on Thursday sparked investigations into the working conditions of Hollywood crew members . “I’ve been in the industry for 21 years,” said Kevin Williams, the props department supervisor at UCLA’s School of Drama, Film and Television. things, and it sounds like a cliché to say, but it really looks like a freak accident. “ The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that actor Alec Baldwin shot a gun on the set of “Rust,” a western shot at Bonanza Creek Ranch, killing the film’s cinematographer and injuring its director, Joel Souza. Souza has since been released from the hospital. No charges have been laid. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. While it’s not clear at this point what exactly happened on Thursday, many in the industry have started to inquire about working conditions on set. The questions come as the International Alliance of Theater Workers works to finalize a new three-year contract with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers that is responding to the union’s calls for better working hours, safer working conditions and better social benefits. “There were times when I was on projects for 18 to 8 hours and then I was asked to come back in six hours,” Williams said.

The crew protested against the working conditions

The IATSE issued a statement on Friday regarding Hutchins’ death and urging its members to contact the union’s security hotline if they do not feel safe on set. “Our entire alliance mourns this indescribable loss with family, friends and Halyna’s ‘Rust’ team,” the statement read. “Creating a culture of safety requires unwavering vigilance from each of us, day after day. Please, if you see anything, say something. “ The union declined to comment further. A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that half a dozen film crews left the “Rust” set to protest the working conditions just hours before filming. Among their concerns were several misfires of the prop pistol. Earlier Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing three anonymous people involved in the production, that the team was frustrated with the long hours of production. He also alleged that there had been two misfires on the set, one the week before and one Saturday. “The safety of our cast and crew is a top priority for Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company,” Rust Movie Productions said in a statement to CNBC. “While we have not been made aware of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or accessories on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is down.” Rust Productions is cooperating with Santa Fe authorities in their investigation.

A “potential system failure”