Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting raises questions about working conditions
Security guards and a compliance officer at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico on October 22, 2021, the shooting of the movie where actor Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured a director when he unloaded a propeller gun.
Adria Malcolm | Reuters
While injuries or deaths from guns are extremely rare, the accidental murder of Halyna Hutchins on a Sante Fe film set on Thursday sparked investigations into the working conditions of Hollywood crew members .
“I’ve been in the industry for 21 years,” said Kevin Williams, the props department supervisor at UCLA’s School of Drama, Film and Television. things, and it sounds like a cliché to say, but it really looks like a freak accident. “
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that actor Alec Baldwin shot a gun on the set of “Rust,” a western shot at Bonanza Creek Ranch, killing the film’s cinematographer and injuring its director, Joel Souza.
Souza has since been released from the hospital. No charges have been laid. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
While it’s not clear at this point what exactly happened on Thursday, many in the industry have started to inquire about working conditions on set. The questions come as the International Alliance of Theater Workers works to finalize a new three-year contract with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers that is responding to the union’s calls for better working hours, safer working conditions and better social benefits.
“There were times when I was on projects for 18 to 8 hours and then I was asked to come back in six hours,” Williams said.
The crew protested against the working conditions
The IATSE issued a statement on Friday regarding Hutchins’ death and urging its members to contact the union’s security hotline if they do not feel safe on set.
“Our entire alliance mourns this indescribable loss with family, friends and Halyna’s ‘Rust’ team,” the statement read. “Creating a culture of safety requires unwavering vigilance from each of us, day after day. Please, if you see anything, say something. “
The union declined to comment further.
A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that half a dozen film crews left the “Rust” set to protest the working conditions just hours before filming. Among their concerns were several misfires of the prop pistol.
Earlier Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing three anonymous people involved in the production, that the team was frustrated with the long hours of production. He also alleged that there had been two misfires on the set, one the week before and one Saturday.
“The safety of our cast and crew is a top priority for Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company,” Rust Movie Productions said in a statement to CNBC. “While we have not been made aware of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or accessories on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is down.”
Rust Productions is cooperating with Santa Fe authorities in their investigation.
A “potential system failure”
Hollywood productions generally adhere to strict stunt safety measures, especially when it comes to the safety of weapons and accessories. The industry-wide management and worker safety committee has written and distributed best practice safety bulletins for television and film productions.
“White people can kill,” reads the first newsletter. “Treat all firearms as if they were loaded. “Live ammunition” should never be used or brought onto a studio or stage. “
These guidelines are recommendations and may not apply to reality shows such as “Mythbusters” or “Top Shot” where live rounds are used to test scientific theories or for marksmanship competitions.
“I can unequivocally say that a blank cartridge versus a live cartridge is really easy to identify in the hands of an experienced gunsmith or master accessory,” said Williams. “I can’t imagine anyone saying ‘oops’ and putting that in there.”
He also noted that safety demonstrations are performed with all actors and team involved in gun stunts who are instructed that prop weapons should never be pointed at another actor or team member. In cases where a director wishes to film a weapon pointed at the camera and discharged, ballistic shields are used, he said.
“There are a lot of security measures in place,” he said. “If it turns out that a live cartridge was loaded into a vintage weapon and it turns out that this is how it happened, then we need to understand why.”
It’s a “potential system failure,” Williams said.
