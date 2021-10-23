Death of Peter Scolari: “Newhart” actor, “Bosom Buddies” was 66 years old

Peter Scolari, the prolific actor who rose to prominence on the Bosom Buddies TV show with his longtime friend Tom Hanks and was nominated for three Emmy Awards for his performance on Newhart, died on Friday. He was 66 years old.

Scolari, who also starred in the films of Hanks That Thing You Do! (1996) and The Polar Express (2004), died after battling cancer for two years, spokesperson Ellen Lubin Sanitsky told The Times. She did not specify what type of cancer Scolari had.

From 1984 to 1990, Scolari played pretentious but likable television producer Michael Harris on Bob Newhart’s beloved CBS sitcom. Although he repeatedly missed the supporting actor Emmy for this show, Scolari ultimately won the award in 2016 for his guest role in the Lena Dunhams HBO Girls comedy. Scolari played Hannah Horvath’s father, Tad, and became the first actor to win an Emmy as a replacement nominee when Veep actor Peter MacNicol was disqualified for a technical issue.

The only thing that matched his love for his family and his passion for acting was his love of being of service to others, his wife, Tracy Shayne, said in a statement provided by Sanitsky.

The New York-born actor made his theater debut and spent seven years at the prestigious Colonnades Theater Lab alongside Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman and Jeff Goldblum.

We intended to become the national theater, Scolari told The Times in 1991. He was a self-taught vaudeville student, professional juggler, and accomplished varsity athlete.

He has also appeared in the short-lived Family Album, Dweebs and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show, and dubbed for several children’s animated series, including Gargoyles, Pinky and the Brain, and Batman.

He racked up a number of guest credits with works on The Nanny, Touched By an Angel, Ally McBeal, Reba, ER, and The West Wing. Most recently, Scolari has worked on the Fox fantasy series Gotham, the police procedure Blue Bloods, the acclaimed Fosse / Verdon miniseries, and the supernatural drama CBS Evil.

Scolari was also a very busy actor on stage. He has appeared on Broadway in Hairspray, Sly Fox, Wicked, Magic / Bird and The True. He also starred alongside Hanks in Lucky Guy in 2013.

He and Hanks have remained close friends since their debut in the ABC comedy Bosom Buddies, in which they played cross-dressing publicity men who moved into an all-female apartment after their apartment building was sentenced. Scolari moved to LA from New York for the role.

The show failed critics and viewers and ceased airing in 1982, but has since become a cult favorite.

We fought, we fought, and we fought to have the drag element removed from the series, Scolari told The Times. And we never won. … The gadget killed us.

We did some of our best work in drag, but that’s because you put two guys, who are as serious about their work as Hanks and I are, in dresses and wigs and Joan Crawford hurts me in heels. and were going to pursue him in the most aggressive way possible.

After that, Hanks’ career took off and he won two Oscars. Scolari has made a few films but mainly worked on sitcoms and reworked with Hanks a few times.

It’s a long way for me to talk about our professional relationship and what we do as actors where we are as friends, Scolari said of Hanks in 1996. We’ve been through a lot. We have seen ourselves go through a number of changes, dramas and tribulations.

However, comparisons to Hanks have pursued him throughout his career.

Oh, there were times when I got irritated and offended, Scolari told The Times in 1995. I remember when it became a problem, that almost forced comparison between me and Tom. He had done Big and was on the cover of Time and stuff, and we were playing golf together one day and I said, Gee, thanks, mate. Now I go anywhere and everyone says, Wow, Toms got an Oscar nomination for a comedy role, and you’re just in Newhart. ‘”

After Newhart, Scolari began to focus on dramatic roles on television to recover as an actor to be taken seriously.

The most timid extrovert, the most dramatic actor, the most humble icon. You had lived enough life to know that a TV show was just a TV show, but also to appreciate what it meant to be allowed to pretend for a living – and you never let us. forget that this job was a privilege, creator of Girls and star Dunham wrote on Friday on Instagram.

Becky anne [Baker] and i loved every second of playing your family and i couldn’t have been raised by a better dad on tv, added Dunham. Thanks, Scolari, for every conversation between setups, every on-screen hug and off and every Oh, Jeez. We will miss you so much.

Better Call Saul star Michael McKean, who starred with Scolari on Broadways The True, also tweeted his condolences on Friday.

We knew it was going to happen. Don’t make it easy. RIP, Peter my friend, McKean wrote.

Scolari is survived by his wife and four children, Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.