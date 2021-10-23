Alec Baldwin speaks out after fatal shooting on set





“There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague,” Baldwin tweeted Friday. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to explain how this tragedy happened and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all. those who knew and loved Halyna. “

The actor was in New Mexico on the set of “Rust,” in which he stars and produces. Baldwin discharged a gun at the set which resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins, 42, the film’s cinematographer, investigators said.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured and transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.

According to the Los Angeles Times and other media outlets, several crew members have left production over concerns about security conditions and issues – including gun safety procedures – and Covid n protocols. ‘not being followed before the shoot.

“The safety of our cast and crew is a top priority for Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company,” Rust Movie Productions said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “Although we have not been made aware of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or accessories on set, we will conduct an internal review of our procedures while production is down. We will continue to cooperate with authorities. de Santa Fe in their investigation and provision of mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time. “ CNN has made multiple attempts to reach Rust Movie Productions for comment. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation “remains open and active” and no charges have been filed. “According to investigators, it appears that the filmed scene involved the use of a prop gun when it was unloaded,” a law enforcement statement said. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was fired.” Call to 911: “We were rehearsing and it happened” In a 911 call obtained by CNN affiliate KOAT, a member of the team explains to the operator that help is needed for two people who were “accidentally” shot on the set of the Bonanza Creek Ranch. . “We need help, a director and a cameraman have been shot,” a woman told the 911 operator. The woman also explains what happened before the gun was triggered. “I was sitting, we were rehearsing and it went off, and I ran out, we all ran out,” the woman told the emergency operator. Authorities to execute the search warrant Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios told CNN on Friday that a search warrant had been granted for the property where the film was being made and that authorities would take a close look at it this week. -end. MPs maintain a security perimeter around the scene of the shooting, Ros said later. There were no assistants on set at the time of filming, but the sheriff’s office knew the production was using propeller guns, he added. The New Mexico Office of Occupational Health and Safety said it is also investigating the shooting. Incidents with firearms have already resulted in deaths Production accidents, despite safety measures, have already occurred. While filming “The Crow” in 1993, actor Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, was killed in a shooting accident with a gun. Even blank ammunition can be lethal if fired at close range. In 1984, actor John-Eric Hexum was playing with a gun on the set of “Cover Up: Golden Opportunity” and died after putting the gun to his head and pulling the trigger.

CNN’s Lisa France, Lucy Kafanov, Claudia Dominguez, Kay Jones, Rebekah Riess and Leslie Perrot contributed to this story.

