Peter Scolari, known for his roles in “Bosom Buddies” and “Girls”, dies at 66





Actor Peter Scolari, who was known for his role in “Bosom Buddies” alongside Tom Hanks, has died of cancer, manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky confirmed on Friday. He was 66 years old. Scolari, who most recently appeared in the “Evil” series, has had a career spanning decades. He rose to fame in 1980 when he and Tom Hanks starred in the sitcom “Bosom Buddies”. The two roommates took on the roles of roommates pretending to be women so they could live in an affordable, women-only apartment building, CBS Los Angeles. reported. Years later, he and Hanks worked together again, voicing the characters in the holiday animated film “The Polar Express”. In 2016, Scolari won an Emmy for his role in “Girls,” in which he played the father of Lena Dunham’s character. He has also been nominated three times for his work on “Newhart,” according to CBS Los Angeles. The New York native had a long list of credits, appearing on shows such as “Happy Days”, “Hotel”, “Family Ties”, “The Love Boat”, “Empty Nest”, “The West Wing” and ” Sabrina the Teenage Witch. ” Scolari has also played roles on Broadway, including “Hairspray” and “Wicked”. In 2013, he appeared on stage with Hanks in “Lucky Guy,” CBS Los Angeles reported. Peter Scolari in 2016. Tommaso drowning / WireImage) via Getty

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and children Nicholas, Keaton, Joseph and Cali, the station reported. Robert King, who co-created “Evil”, remembered Scolari Friday. “Peter Scolari, who passed away today, was one of the funniest – deviously funny – actors we’ve ever worked with,” King tweeted. “He would always take a scene out of nothing and find different ways to twist it and make weird pauses that startle her. I’m going to try and get my thoughts together more. He was just wonderful.” “Beyond everything else, Peter Scolari was a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set”, King tweeted. “It feels like a very depressing day. Writing about him makes things a little easier, but not really.” New trends Download our free app For the latest news and analysis, download the free CBS News app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/peter-scolari-died-bosom-buddies-actor-dead-66-cancer-2021-10-22/

