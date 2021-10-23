Alec Baldwin says his heart is broken after accidentally shooting director of photography | Hollywood

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin said on Friday that “my heart is broken” after the death of a director of photography when he fired with a propeller pistol on a film set in New Mexico, adding that he was cooperating with a police investigation to determine how the incident happened.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague,” Baldwin wrote in a statement on Twitter. .

A view of the entrance to Bonanza Creek Ranch where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin shot dead a director of photography and injured a director when he discharged a pistol on the set of the movie “Rust” in Santa Fe, New -Mexico, USA, October 22, 2021. REUTERS / Adria Malcolm (REUTERS)

“I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all those who knew and loved Halyna.”

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on the set of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department.

Hutchins was transported by helicopter to the University of Mexico hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Baldwin, 63, is the co-producer of Rust, a western set in 1880s Kansas, and also plays the eponymous character who is the outlaw grandfather of a 13-year-old boy convicted of ‘accidental murder.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday evening that no charges had been filed and the investigation remained “open and active.” Baldwin voluntarily made a statement about the shooting at the sheriff’s office, the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper reported.

The director of the film, Joel Souza, was injured and taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Actress Frances Fisher, who stars in the film, said on Twitter: “Souza texted me to tell me he was no longer in the hospital.”