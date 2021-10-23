Hollywood’s love for guns increases shootout risk

(The Conversation is an independent, nonprofit source of information, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.)

Brad Bushman, Ohio State University and Dan Romer, University of Pennsylvania

(THE CONVERSATION) In what appears to be a tragic accident, actor Alec Baldwin shot dead a cinematographer on October 21, 2021, while unloading a prop pistol on a set in New Mexico.

It’s too early to speculate on what went wrong during the filming of the western Rust. But the incident, in which the director was also injured, highlights a simple fact: Guns are commonplace in Hollywood movies.





As academics of mass communication and risky behavior, we have studied the increasing prevalence of guns on screen and believe that the more guns there are in movies, the more likely it is that a shootout will occur both in the real world and in the real world. .

Gun violence in Hollywood movies has increased dramatically over time, especially in movies accessible to teenagers. Indeed, our research shows that acts of gun violence in PG-13 films nearly tripled in the 30 years between 1985 (the year after the rating was introduced) and 2015. Similar trends were observed in popular television series, with the rate of gun violence portrayed in prime-time dramas doubled between 2000 and 2018.

Of course, representations of violence in the entertainment industry are not new. The use of guns in Hollywood movies has a long tradition that dates back to the gangster movies of the 1930s. Guns were also featured extensively in Western TV shows of the 1950s.

The upsurge in the portrayal of guns in movies and TV shows is likely related to the realization that violence attracts audiences and that guns are an easy way to dramatize violence. And here the filmmakers have a willing accomplice in the gun industry.

The media are opposed to allowing gun advertising on television or in mass-circulation magazines. But guns are on display extensively in top-grossing movies and popular TV series.

We know the gun industry pays production companies to place their products in their films. They are rewarded with frequent screen appearances, so much so that in 2010 the gun company Glock won an Excellence Award for Product Placement, with a citation noting that Glocks appeared in 22 No.1 box office films this year.

The payoff for gun manufacturers can be a large investment in high-profile films, which can lead to a significant increase in sales of gun models.

Make guns cool

But the potential gun damage in Hollywood goes far beyond the occasional tragic accident on set. Studies show that just seeing a gun can increase the spectator’s aggressiveness through something called the weapon effect.

Violent movies and TV shows, which often contain guns, can also increase aggression and make viewers unresponsive to the pain and suffering of others, numerous studies show.

And children can be particularly vulnerable, which makes it all the more notable that the prevalence of guns in PG-13 movies has increased over the decades.

Young viewers will often identify movie characters as cool and want to emulate their behavior.

This has been seen with onscreen smoking: Children who see movie characters smoke cigarettes are more likely to smoke themselves. A similar effect was seen in children who watched movie characters drink alcohol.

In a study conducted by one of us, pairs of children between the ages of 8 and 12 were first randomly assigned to watch a PG-rated video clip containing guns or the same video clip without firearms.

They were then placed in a room that contained several toys and games, while being observed by a hidden camera.

A cabinet in the room contained an actual, but deactivated, 9mm handgun that had been modified with a digital counter to record the number of times the children had pulled the trigger.

Most of the children (72%) opened the drawer and found the gun. But children who watched the clip with guns held the handgun longer on average 53.1 seconds compared to 11.1 seconds for those who watched a clip without a gun. They also pulled the trigger over 2.8 times on average, compared to 0.01 times for those who watched the clip unarmed.

Some children have engaged in very dangerous behaviors with the real gun, such as pulling the trigger while pointing the gun at themselves or at their partner. A boy pointed the real gun through the laboratory window at people in the street.

The type of gun violence featured in Hollywood movies tends to highlight the justified use of these weapons. When characters use guns to defend themselves or their family, their use is considered acceptable.

This has the result of encouraging viewers to think that using firearms to protect themselves or others is virtuous.

Reflect or glorify violence?

The United States is the most heavily armed society in the world. Although they make up about 4% of the world’s population, American citizens own almost half of the world’s firearms.

By staging guns so much, there is a danger that Hollywood will not just mirror society, it will encourage gun sales.

While incidents of actors and film production staff injured or killed by accidental shootings are thankfully rare, the likelihood of unintentional or non-accidental fatal shootings in the real world increases with each sale of the types of weapons featured by Hollywood.

[Over 110,000 readers rely on The Conversations newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/hollywoods-love-of-guns-increases-the-risk-of-shootings-both-on-and-off-the-set-170489.