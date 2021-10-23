Bollywood film “DDLJ” is being adapted into a Broadway musical

Western musical theater and Indian films are two lost lovers long separated in time: says greatest Indian filmmaker Aditya Chopra, who is set to make his Broadway directorial debut with her record world blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ( DDLJ) *

Yash Raj Films is India’s largest studio and its Chairman and CEO, Aditya Chopra, has directed and produced some of the greatest blockbusters in Indian film history. Its first director, the historic romantic film Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge, released in 1995, is still in theaters. Commonly referred to as DDLJ, it is one of the highest grossing films in Indian cinema history and the largest intellectual property in the country’s rich and diverse film industry.

After 26 years, Aditya Chopra is set to direct DDLJ again and it will mark her directorial debut on Broadway. He strongly believes that Broadway and the Indian films are two long lost lovers separated in time due to their intrinsic similarities, as they both celebrate heartwarming stories and human emotions through music and dance. Aditya has been working on this exciting project for three years and has surrounded herself with a stellar and extremely diverse team, including some of the best talent from Broadway and India.

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ musical is produced by Yash Raj Films. Based on an original story by Chopra, the musical will feature a book and lyrics by Laurence Oliver Award winner Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls), top Indian songwriters Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will serve as composers. Tony and Emmy winner Rob Ashford (Frozen, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Boys from Syracuse) will choreograph with associate choreographer Shruti Merchant. The design team will also include the set design by Emmy and Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge !, Hairspray Live !, 33 Variations) and musical supervision from Tony, Grammy and Bill Sherman, winner of an Emmy. ‘an Emmy Award (In The Heights, Sesame Street, Hamilton). Adam Zotovich is the executive producer of the project.

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ musical is slated to hit the stage during the 2022-2023 Broadway season, with a world premiere at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego in September 2022. A global casting search is starting shortly, led by Duncan Stewart of Stewart. / Casting of Whitley and Shanoo Sharma, Casting Manager of Yash Raj Films.

ADITYA CHOPRA’S NOTE ON HER BROADWAY DIRECTORIAL:

Summer 1985. I was 14 and I was on vacation in London. My parents took my brother and I for our first musical theater experience. The lights went out, the curtains went up and what unfolded over the next 3 hours left me speechless and stunned. Until then, I was an avid cinema kid and what I liked the most were Indian blockbusters on the big screen. But that day, what I saw on stage blew me away. I couldn’t believe that this kind of show could be created live on stage. But the most significant aspect that resonated with me was how similar musical theater was to our Indian films. It just wasn’t the fact that the two used songs to tell the story, it was so much more than that, it was the feeling they evoked that was exactly the same. Bright colors, heightened drama, passionate singing, shameless dancing, a classic story, a happy ending. It filled me with the same joy and the same emotions as a good Indian film. I then realized that worlds apart, languages ​​apart, Western musical theater and Indian films are two lost lovers long separated in time.

Fall 2021 I’m embarking on my most ambitious project to date. I reunite two long lost lovers, Broadway Musical and Indian Films. 26 years ago, I started my career with a film called Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ, what he is more commonly known as). The film made history and changed my life and many others forever. But what many don’t know is that I never intended to do DDLJ in Hindi. As a 23 year old very influenced by Hollywood and American pop culture, I thought I would do a few Indian films and then move to Hollywood and do DDLJ for English speaking audiences all over the world with Tom Cruise as the lead man. . This obviously did not happen. DDLJ was released in 1995 and has become the oldest film in Indian cinema. It gave me my identity and started an amazing journey for which I will always be grateful.

26 years later, I return to my original take on the history of DDLJ, a love story of an American boy and an Indian girl, a love story of two cultures and two worlds. But this time the medium is not the cinema but the theater. 26 years later, I’ll be directing DDLJ again, but this time as an English Broadway musical for a global audience.

I am terribly nervous and incredibly excited. I’m a hardcore movie guy, I’ve never done a theater in my life and here I’m trying to achieve the craziest ambition of my life. But what gives me confidence is the fantastic team that I have. Each of them is a master in their field and their genius and expertise will make it a fantastic show. Over the past 3 years that we have been developing this exciting project, I have learned so much from them and discovered the incredible talent of the Broadway community. I’m 23 again, the same age I was when I realized DDLJ. I am a new student, each member of my team is more experienced than me in the world of theater, I am the beginner and I love every moment. I am ready to learn, explore, create and enjoy with these wonderful performing artists and the magical world of Broadway musicals.

See you on stage in fall 2022 with Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical

Aditya Chopra

Quote from Nell Benjamin

DDLJ was my introduction to Indian cinema even before I knew who the amazing Aditya Chopra was, and the film had such joy and such a heart that I fell in love with it. I was so happy to be approached to do the musical and hope my work will help everyone fall in love with Simran and Rog and their journey through multiple cultures to love. The world can always use a little more cultural understanding, and I can’t wait to sit in a theater with an audience sharing the joy and surprise of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical.