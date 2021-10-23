Entertainment
Search | Culture & Leisure
It’s great to see the rain coming back, but it makes stargazing difficult. So instead of doing stargazing, we were going to take a look at a virtual event that would take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The Mountain View Library will host NASA Conference: Launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. The talk will be given by Thomas Greene, an astrophysicist in the Space Science and Astrobiology Division of NASA’s Ames Research Center. He conducts observational studies of exoplanets and young stars and develops technologies and astronomical instruments. He is one of the researchers for a few key scientific instruments that are built specifically for this telescope. A total of four instruments were built for the telescope. He also sits on the James Webb Space Telescope Users Committee.
If you haven’t heard it yet, the James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful space telescope NASA has ever built. Its many unique technologies and mission have been in development for 20 years. In August, testing was completed for the December 18 launch. It arrived at the launch site in French Guiana on October 12. It is so large that it will need to be folded for launch and then unfolded after launch. Unfolding of all complex instruments and tools will take two weeks. He will travel 1 million kilometers to observe the sun and the Earth aligned.
He will observe a part of space and time that has never been seen before. The telescope will observe the very first stars and galaxies formed more than 13.5 billion years ago. Scientists will also use it to study planets and other bodies in our solar system to determine their origin and evolution and compare them with planets orbiting other stars, exoplanets. It will be the first NASA and European Space Agency astrophysics observatory in its five to ten year lifespan.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts, you would like to share an email to [email protected] with the subject line “Search”.
Sources
2/ https://www.smdailyjournal.com/arts_and_entertainment/look-up/article_cf8ec732-339f-11ec-b6bd-0bbd288db348.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]