ABC’s ‘The Rookie’ Bans ‘Live’ Guns On Set – The Hollywood Reporter

ABC crime drama The recruit bans “live” weapons on its set, with immediate effect, following the fatal shootout on Alec Baldwin’s set Rust.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley led the charge for change as sources say he has informed ABC executives that production will no longer use quarterbacks or half-loads when filming the drama directed by Nathan Fillion. The series has, for the past two seasons, primarily used CGI to depict muzzle flashes, but has occasionally used “live” weapons on “large outdoor sets”. This policy ended on Friday when Hawley sent a note to staff, obtained exclusively by THR, outlining changes designed to improve on-set security for the Entertainment One and ABC Signature series.

“From today, it is now the policy on The recruit that all shots on set will be with Air Soft pistols with CG muzzle flashes added in post, ”Hawley wrote in the memo (read it in full, below). “There will be no more ‘live’ weapons on the show. The safety of our actors and our team is too important. All risk is too much risk.

Air Soft pistols are actually BB pistols that use a form of lead instead of bullets, which means they produce less energy than a pistol. They are often used on film and television sets because they look almost identical to other guns.

Hawley notes that The recruit had used a mix of pistols with mostly quarter charge or Air Soft pistols with CGI muzzle flashes added in postproduction. As Emmy-winning VFX artist Nick Sinnott (What lies to the west) Noted on Twitter Thursday night, adding muzzle flashes to the post “are as good as the real deal” and are “the easiest thing” to add – especially since “the video can’t even capture them correctly”. … [There’s] no reason to use live rounds.

The change comes a day after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, died after being injured on the set of Western Rust when a gun was unloaded by star producer Alec Baldwin. Baldwin on Friday expressed his “shock and sadness” at the incident in which the weapon he was handling failed, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin is cooperating with the investigation by Santa Fe officials. No charges have been laid. Production of the film has been suspended indefinitely. Local authorities are investigating how and what type of projectile was fired. The production company behind the film said in a statement that the incident, which is considered an accident, involved the misfiring of a propeller pistol with blanks.

It’s unclear if other productions will make similar changes in the wake of the fatal. Rust filming. Similar accidents involving guns on Hollywood sets are rare. In 1993, Brandon Lee was accidentally shot dead by another actor who shot an ill-prepared revolver on the set of The crow.

It’s unclear if other film and TV productions, studios, streamers and guilds will follow. The recruit and prohibit the use of “live” weapons on the sets following the Rust the tragedy.

Here’s Hawley’s memo to the cast and crew of The recruit:

The tragic events of yesterday in New Mexico shook us all and our hearts go out to the friends and family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza.

As of today, it is now a policy on The Rookie that all shots on the set will be Air Soft weapons with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more “living” weapons on the show. The safety of our actors and our team is too important. All risk is too much risk.

As always, if you ever feel in danger or if you witness something that concerns you, don’t hesitate to report it.

My door is always open.

Alexi hawley