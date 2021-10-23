Entertainment
ABC’s ‘The Rookie’ Bans ‘Live’ Guns On Set – The Hollywood Reporter
ABC crime drama The recruit bans “live” weapons on its set, with immediate effect, following the fatal shootout on Alec Baldwin’s set Rust.
Showrunner Alexi Hawley led the charge for change as sources say he has informed ABC executives that production will no longer use quarterbacks or half-loads when filming the drama directed by Nathan Fillion. The series has, for the past two seasons, primarily used CGI to depict muzzle flashes, but has occasionally used “live” weapons on “large outdoor sets”. This policy ended on Friday when Hawley sent a note to staff, obtained exclusively by THR, outlining changes designed to improve on-set security for the Entertainment One and ABC Signature series.
“From today, it is now the policy on The recruit that all shots on set will be with Air Soft pistols with CG muzzle flashes added in post, ”Hawley wrote in the memo (read it in full, below). “There will be no more ‘live’ weapons on the show. The safety of our actors and our team is too important. All risk is too much risk.
Air Soft pistols are actually BB pistols that use a form of lead instead of bullets, which means they produce less energy than a pistol. They are often used on film and television sets because they look almost identical to other guns.
Hawley notes that The recruit had used a mix of pistols with mostly quarter charge or Air Soft pistols with CGI muzzle flashes added in postproduction. As Emmy-winning VFX artist Nick Sinnott (What lies to the west) Noted on Twitter Thursday night, adding muzzle flashes to the post “are as good as the real deal” and are “the easiest thing” to add – especially since “the video can’t even capture them correctly”. … [There’s] no reason to use live rounds.
The change comes a day after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, died after being injured on the set of Western Rust when a gun was unloaded by star producer Alec Baldwin. Baldwin on Friday expressed his “shock and sadness” at the incident in which the weapon he was handling failed, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
Baldwin is cooperating with the investigation by Santa Fe officials. No charges have been laid. Production of the film has been suspended indefinitely. Local authorities are investigating how and what type of projectile was fired. The production company behind the film said in a statement that the incident, which is considered an accident, involved the misfiring of a propeller pistol with blanks.
It’s unclear if other productions will make similar changes in the wake of the fatal. Rust filming. Similar accidents involving guns on Hollywood sets are rare. In 1993, Brandon Lee was accidentally shot dead by another actor who shot an ill-prepared revolver on the set of The crow.
It’s unclear if other film and TV productions, studios, streamers and guilds will follow. The recruit and prohibit the use of “live” weapons on the sets following the Rust the tragedy.
Here’s Hawley’s memo to the cast and crew of The recruit:
The tragic events of yesterday in New Mexico shook us all and our hearts go out to the friends and family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza.
As of today, it is now a policy on The Rookie that all shots on the set will be Air Soft weapons with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more “living” weapons on the show. The safety of our actors and our team is too important. All risk is too much risk.
As always, if you ever feel in danger or if you witness something that concerns you, don’t hesitate to report it.
My door is always open.
Alexi hawley
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/rookie-bans-live-guns-on-set-1235035568/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]