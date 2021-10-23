Alec Baldwin shooting reignites the gun debate in Quartz movie





Accidents involving firearms on US film sets are rare. Live bullets are prohibited, and a master prop or licensed gunsmith is responsible for handling weapons, training the actors who use them, and loading blanks to ensure real bullets are not fired. An industry at scale security bulletin advises those who work in Hollywood to treat all firearms as if they were loaded. But a tragedy on the set of a movie starring actor Alec Baldwin in New Mexico has reignited debate over whether the use of live firearms is necessary for producers and directors alike. effectively tell their stories on screen. Yesterday (October 21) Baldwin fired a propeller pistol on the set of Rust, a western, and the fatally injured filmmaker Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also injured but survived, go home from the hospital the next morning. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident. A spokesperson for Baldwin described the incident as a misfiring of a propeller pistol with blanks, who are used to imitate live bullets. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s spokesperson said detectives investigated what type of projectile was fired from the pistol, as well as how it happened. Hollywood’s relationship with guns A number of U.S. actors have argued for tighter gun control over the years, but there is evidence that guns are proliferating onscreen nonetheless. a analysis by The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the number of gun models depicted in major box office films between 2010 and 2015 was 51% higher than a decade earlier. Another analysis from The Economist suggests carrying guns can help actors get more money. Providing guns to studios can be extremely profitable for companies like Independent studio services, which has a collection of 16,000 guns, most of which are real, which it rents for filming. The Hollywood exposure may also benefit gun manufacturers. In a 1999 report The Baltimore Sun noted that the Desert Eagle pistol, produced by Magnum Research, has appeared in more than 40 films, including Rambo III, red heat, and even Austin Powers. The Desert Eagle was selling for between $ 800 and $ 3,000 at the time, and Magnum reported annual sales of $ 8 million that year. While there isn’t much evidence that onscreen guns fuel offscreen violence, in recent years Hollywood’s relationship with the gun industry has come under scrutiny. further examination. As film critic Nicholas Barber argued in a review of The Quiet Place, which presented sufficient firearms, almost any American movie involving guns might as well be an NRA [National Rifle Association] infomercial. Deadly shooting calls for reform Even though firearms are highly visible in American films, their use is also strictly regulated and, as Washington Post entertainment writer Steven Zeitchik noted, a master at arms should have been tasked with ensuring the safety of firearms used in the production of Rust. Firearms are as safe as any other accessory when used responsibly, said Dave Brown, a gun safety expert who advises film and theatrical productions, in an email to Quartz. But they require the full attention of an experienced expert at all times. As details continue to emerge about the deadly Hutchins shooting, some in the industry are calling for changes in Hollywood’s approach to gun accessories. Director and producer James Cullen Bressack, who had worked with Hutchins, said he only used lines Airsoft and rubber pistols, rather than real guns, on his productions now. Writer Bandar Albuliwi has started a petition on Change.org calling to the end to the use of real guns on the set. CGI effects can be used to mimic white mouth flash, and as Canadian actor Elias Toufexis noted, phasing out the use of real whites can help. Joseph Sakran, trauma surgeon at Johns Hopkins University and gun violence advocate, wrote on Twitter that he hoped the incident would reignite a discussion on the real impact of portraying gun violence in films. Until then, NOBODY should ever be injured or killed in a production, he added.

