Redbox will ring the opening bell of the NASDAQ stock market | Business





– (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 22, 2021– Redbox, a leading entertainment company, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to ring the opening bell and celebrate the start of trading in the company’s shares. Managing Director Galen Smith and other Redbox executives will be on hand. Or: Nasdaq MarketSite 4 Times Square 43rd & Broadway Broadcast Studio When: Monday, October 25, 2021 from 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET Redbox press contact Peter Binazeski, Public Relations Manager [email protected] Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact Pierre Gau (201) 388-9682 [email protected] Feed information Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463 Gal 3C / 06C 95.05 degrees West 18MHz Lower DL 3811 vertical FEC 3/4 SR 13.235 DR 18.295411 MOD 4: 2: 0 DVBS QPSK Getty Photos Photos of the event will be available shortly after its conclusion. They can be downloaded via: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/redbox-goes-public Redbox B-Roll and actives Available for download via: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pxkauxaodf0u8le/AAAQe13C35QUGxK2z0jHwyfa?dl=0 Webcast A live broadcast of the Nasdaq opening bell will be available on: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony About Redbox Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX) is a leading entertainment company that gives consumers access to a wide variety of content in digital and physical media. The company operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad-supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 100 streaming TV channels. free ad-supported (FAST). The Redbox app is available on major entertainment platforms including Roku devices, smart TVs, gaming platforms, the web, and iOS and Android devices. Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the United States in thousands of retail outlets, providing consumers with affordable access to the latest in entertainment. The company produces, acquires and distributes films through its Redbox Entertainment label, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed through Redbox’s digital and physical services as well as through third-party digital services. Based just outside of Chicago, Redbox has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. For more information visit www.redbox.com. About the Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services empowers clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter @Nasdaq. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005515/en/ CONTACT: Redbox Press Contact Peter Binazeski, Public Relations Manager [email protected] MarketSite Media contact Pierre Gau (201) 388-9682 [email protected] KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN TECHNOLOGY MEN MOBILE LINE ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS FAMILY OTHER ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER TV AND RADIO FILM AND CINEMA MUSIC LICENSES (ENTERTAINMENT) OTHER COMMUNICATIONS TEENS ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS CELEBRITIES AUDIO / VIDEO SOCIAL CONSULTATION SOURCE: Redbox Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 10/22/2021 4:42 PM / DISC: 10/22/2021 4:43 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005515/en

