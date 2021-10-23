Latest news on fatal shooting involving Alec BaldwinExBulletin

Actor Alec Baldwin said he was “fully cooperating” with the investigation into how he discharged a propeller pistol on a film set in New Mexico on Thursday, killing a crew member and injuring the crew. director.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Details have been revealed of how a propeller pistol fired by actor Alec Baldwin killed one crew member and injured another on a film set in New Mexico yesterday. They were in production for the movie “Rust” just outside of Santa Fe. The director of the film, Joël Souza, was injured. He is now out of the hospital. Meanwhile, the cast and crew mourn the death of Halyna Hutchins, the film’s cinematographer. NPR Arts correspondent Mandalit del Barco is following this.

And, Mandalit, I want to start with a little more of the reaction we heard today. What do you know?

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Well, Alec Baldwin tweeted today, saying he was heartbroken for Halyna’s husband and their child. He offered them his support and said he is fully cooperating with the police investigation. According to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court and viewed by the Associated Press, it was a deputy director who handed Baldwin a loaded gun. The court document says the AD was unaware it was loaded and said it could be used safely. But, you know, accidents like this are really, really rare. And I can only think twice, Audie, where people were killed on set by guns, including Bruce Lee’s son, Brandon Lee, in 1993.

Usually, on a movie set or at a location, there is someone specially there to check the guns and accessories being used. They’re called gunsmiths, and they’re supposed to make sure guns are handled properly. And they inspect them. But what we do understand here is that this was a super low budget production and a lot of the crew felt insecure and overworked on this set at Bonanza Creek Ranch. On Facebook, a cameraman who worked on this film, “Rust,” said the producers treated members of the local crew horribly. And he wrote that the conditions were so bad that some of the crew left the set the same day before the shoot. The IATSE union, the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees, today sent a statement reinforcing to its members that if they do not feel safe on set, they can report it.

CORNISH: And it should be noted that this is the same union that almost went on strike recently.

DEL BARCO: That’s right. And much of what they were fighting for was better working conditions, allowing crew members to have more breaks and more sleep. Before making a deal with studios and producers, they were ready to strike against Hollywood. Just a few days ago on Instagram, Halyna Hutchins posted a photo of the “Rust” crew together on set, and she said she was in solidarity with IATSE. It’s still not clear exactly what was going on on set, but something went horribly wrong here.

CORNISH: In the meantime, can you give us a little more information about Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography?

DEL BARCO: Well, Halyna Hutchins was 42 years old. She was born in Ukraine. She started out as a journalist before turning to feature films. She worked on the superhero action movie “Archenemy” and a movie called “The Mad Hatter”. In 2019, the American Society of Cinematographers named her a Rising Star. And earlier this week, she posted a video online of herself riding a horse on her day off from “Rust”. She said in the caption that this was one of the perks of working on a western. There was a real wave of grief for Halyna Hutchins. And like her, director Bandar Albuliwi studied at the American Film Institute. I spoke with him today.

BANDAR ALBULIWI: There’s absolutely no reason why real guns have to be on the set. You mean you can’t CGI a bullet out of a gun? It’s heartbreaking, and it’s shocking. And there has to be a real change in Hollywood.

DEL BARCO: He started an online petition on his behalf to ban real guns from film sets.

CORNISH: She’s the correspondent for NPR Arts Mandalit del Barco.

Thank you for your report on this.

DEL BARCO: Thank you.

(EXTRACT FROM “AN END, A BEGINNING” BY DUSTIN O’HALLORAN)

