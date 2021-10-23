Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth II ‘back at her office’ at Windsor Castle after spending night in hospital, says Boris Johnson
Queen Elizabeth has returned to her office at Windsor Castle after spending a night in hospital for the first time in years, in what Buckingham Palace has called “preliminary inquiries”.
Key points:
- The last time the Queen is known to have spent a night in the hospital was in 2013
- A royal source said the Queen had been performing ‘light duties’ since returning to Windsor Castle
- Buckingham Palace said the monarch was “in a good mood”
The world’s oldest and oldest monarch spent the night in hospital on Wednesday, but returned to Windsor Castle, west London, the next day, with officials saying she was in good spirits and back to work.
The Queen, who canceled an official trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, was asked to rest by her medical staff, the palace said, but her illness was not linked to COVID-19.
“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen went to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains of good mood, “said the palace.
Aides gave no details on what motivated the medical treatment the 95-year-old monarch received, and some royal correspondents said they hoped the official version of events would describe the full picture.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his best wishes and said the Queen has returned to her office.
“I am given to understand that in fact Her Majesty is characteristically returning to her office in Windsor as we speak,” Mr Johnson told reporters.
The monarch symbolized stability for generations of Britons, bolstering the popularity of the monarchy despite the seismic political, social and cultural changes that threatened to make it an anachronism.
A silent and blameless dedication to duty, even in old age, has earned him widespread respect in the UK and abroad, even from Republicans keen to abolish the monarchy.
Queen offered billionaires drinks ahead of hospital visit
The Queen spent Tuesday evening hosting an aperitif in Windsor for billionaire business leaders, including Bill Gates, after Mr Johnson called a green investment conference ahead of the COP26 climate summit.
The monarch, along with her son and heir Prince Charles, 72, and grandson Prince William, 39, welcomed guests, including unmasked US climate envoy John Kerry.
The Queen, wearing a teal skirt and jacket with beading, was pictured next to Mr Johnson, smiling and chatting with guests.
The head of state, who will celebrate her 70th birthday next year on the throne, is known for her robust health.
The last time she would have spent a night in the hospital was in 2013 when she was suffering from symptoms of gastroenteritis.
She underwent successful surgery to treat an eye cataract in 2018 and knee surgery in 2003, but royal officials are reluctant to discuss general health concerns.
Prince Philip, her husband of more than seven decades, died in April at the age of 99.
That hasn’t stopped her from fulfilling her official commitments, although her age has meant that she has given more duties to the Prince of Wales and other members of the Royal Family.
She was seen this month using a cane for support in public for the first time, except after her knee surgery.
Not only did she lose her husband, whom she described as her “strength and her stay”, but her second son, Prince Andrew, stepped down from royal duties due to his ties to delinquent US financier Jeffrey Epstein. sex record who committed suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019.
His grandson, Prince Harry, and his American wife Meghan Markle also moved away from their royal duties to settle in Los Angeles from where they launched barbed attacks on Buckingham Palace.
The Queen’s next major engagement will come at the end of the month, when she is due to welcome world leaders at the opening of COP26 in Glasgow.
