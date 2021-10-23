Alec Baldwin did not know gun contained live bullet, search warrant saysExBulletin



toggle legend Jim Weber / Santa Fe New Mexican via AP

SANTA FE, NM Alec Baldwin was handed a loaded gun by an assistant director who said it could be safely used moments before the actor shot a director of photography fatally, according to the court records published on Friday.

The deputy director was unaware that the prop pistol was loaded with live ammunition, according to a search warrant filed with a Santa Fe court.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot in the chest while filming a western with Baldwin. Director Joël Souza was injured. Records indicated he was standing behind her.

The warrant was obtained on Friday so investigators could document the ranch scene where the shooting took place. He notes that Baldwin’s bloodstained suit for the movie “Rust” was taken as evidence, as was the gun that was fired.

Investigators also seized other firearms and ammunition intended for the film starring Baldwin.

Earlier today, Baldwin described the murder as a “tragic accident”. It was happening at the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. It was not known how many shots were fired, and little was known about the weapon.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. I fully cooperate with the police investigation.” , wrote Baldwin on Twitter. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

No immediate charges were filed and sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said Baldwin was cleared to travel.

“He’s a free man,” Rios said.

Images of the 63-year-old actor known for his roles in “30 Rock” and “The Hunt for Red October” and his impression of former President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” showed him distraught outside the office from the sheriff on Thursday.

Weapons used in making movies are sometimes real guns that can fire bullets or blanks, which are charges of gunpowder that produce a flash and detonation but not a deadly projectile. However, even whites can eject hot gases and paper or plastic batting from the barrel, which can be fatal at close range. This turned out to be the case in the death of an actor in 1984.

In another accident on set in 1993, actor Brandon Lee was killed after a bullet was left in a propeller pistol, and similar shootings took place involving stage weapons loaded with live ammunition.

The gun safety protocol on set in the United States has improved since then, said Steven Hall, a veteran of photography in Britain. But he said one of the riskiest positions was behind the camera, as that person is in the crosshairs in scenes where an actor appears to be pointing a gun at the audience.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 2 p.m. to the filming of the film at Bonanza Creek Ranch after 911 calls described a person shot there, Rios said. The ranch has been used in dozens of films, including the recent Tom Hanks western “News of the World”.

One of Hutchins’ last social media posts was a photo of the cast of “Rust” standing in solidarity with the team members. She belonged to the IATSE union which represents the crew members. The union is due to vote on a new contract with the producers soon after threatening a strike in recent weeks over issues such as long working hours and safety on set.

Hutchins, 42, worked as a cinematographer on the 2020 action film “Archenemy” with Joe Manganiello. She graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and was named “Rising Star” by the American filmmaker in 2019.

“I’m so sad that I lost Halyna. And so furious that it could happen on a set,” “Archenemy” director Adam Egypt Mortimer said on Twitter. “She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely devoted to art and film.”

Manganiello called Hutchins “incredible talent” and “great person” on his Instagram account. He said he was lucky to have worked with her.

After filming, production was halted on “Rust”. The film is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother after their parents died in the 1880s in Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database. The teenager runs away with his longtime grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy was sentenced to hang for the accidental murder of a local rancher.

Lee, son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, died in 1993 after being hit by a .44 caliber bullet while filming a death scene for the movie “The Crow”. The gun was believed to have fired blank, but an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged near his spine.

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a propeller pistol while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the series. “Cover Up” television.

Such shootings have also occurred during historical reenactments. In 2015, an actor portraying a historic shooting in Tombstone, Ariz., Was shot and injured during a show that purported to use white people.

In Hill City, South Dakota, a tourist town that recreates a Wild West experience, three spectators were injured in 2011 when an actor fired real bullets instead of blank bullets.