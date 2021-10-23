Business school receives $ 75 million donation from entertainment mogul





THROUGH IRIE SENTINEL AND MICHAEL VONDRISKA 20 OCTOBER 2021 Hollywood notable David Geffen donated $ 75 million to support Columbia Business School’s January 2022 move to the Manhattanville campus, the latest in a series of large donations to fund the 6.3 expansion. billions of dollars. The school’s eight-story mixed-use building, currently still under construction, will be called David Geffen Hall. Geffen, who has no public affiliation with the University, also donated $ 150 million to the Yale School of Drama in 2021 and has donated more than $ 450 million to UCLA. Both Yale School of Drama and UCLA Medical School adopted Geffen’s name in light of these gifts. Since university president Lee Bollinger announced Manhattanville’s expansion in 2003, funding for the multibillion-dollar project has remained a constant concern. As part of the first phase of the expansion, the School of International and Public Affairs was to move from its current location in the International Affairs building to the Manhattanville campus by 2016, a deadline that was later extended to 2020. By 2019, no fundraising took place for the relocation of the school, which indefinitely delayed its progress. The Business School’s move in January will bring approximately 4,000 to 6,000 Columbia affiliates to the Manhattanville campus.

Columbia’s first attempts to purchase the 17 acres of land for the future Manhattanville campus met with backlash from the local community. Development of the campus began in 2009 with the purchase of over 6.8 million square feet of land in West Harlem, to be used for research and teaching. For the past 12 years, the University has been criticized for its use of the prominent estate and the displacement of local residents. More three dozen companies previously occupied the land now used for Columbia’s Manhattanville campus. Local business owner Anne Whitman protested the expansion for more than two years and compared it dead end with Columbia protests in Tiananmen Square. Although Whitman ultimately made a deal with Columbia, the University came under further scrutiny after the state approved the prominent estate for use against two other Manhattanville owners who refused to sell. A two-year court battle followed, ultimately culminating in the New York State Court of Appeals upholding the use of the eminent estate and the sale of the land to Columbia. The court’s decision depended on an assessment of the area as “ravaged” by the Empire State Development Corporation, the same entity that initially approved the use of the prominent estate.

The strained relationship between the University and West Harlem persisted through the construction of the Manhattanville campus. Companies close to development have experienced a 30 percent drop in sales after being pushed from their previous locations into the 12th Avenue corridor, an area that lacks street parking and residential units. The University also demolished a McDonald’s on 125th Street, prompting outcry low-income residents who relied on the restaurant as an affordable dining option. The University also employed Mamais Contracting Corp. and Trident General Contracting as contractors for Manhattanville, who have faces prosecution for underpaid workers and racial discrimination, respectively. David Geffen Hall and his architectural counterpart Henry R. Kravis Hall are the final stages of the first phase of Manhattanville’s expansion. Once they are completed, the Business School is expected to vacate its current locations at Uris Hall and Warren Hall and move to Manhattanville in January 2022.

The movement goes free the Uris room for the use of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, which has struggled with the lack of space for years. According to Jean Howard, professor George Delacorte in human sciences and co-chair of the Uris Vision committee, now dissolved, Uris will offer the Arts and Sciences a number of new “common spaces used by all”, as well as a renovated library “dedicated digital teaching and learning and digital services. “It’s been long overdue, and I’m very happy the plan came out the way it did,” Howard said. “I think this will be a well planned and well used building that will improve the lives of students and faculty on the Morningside campus. We haven’t had any new buildings in a long time, so this is really important in improving the quality of the life of students and teachers.

The January 2022 move will mark the completion and opening of Manhattanville’s fourth and fifth buildings, in addition to the already open Jerome L. Greene Science Center, Lenfest Center for the Arts, and Forum. A total of 14 newly constructed buildings and three pre-existing buildings will make up the Manhattanville campus. That leaves the University less than nine years to complete nine additional buildings and raise the funds needed to meet the 2030 target. Construction is currently active on David Geffen Hall, Henry R. Kravis Hall, and the outdoor space between them. Foundation work is also underway at 600 West 125th Street, a 34-story apartment building intended to house graduate students and faculty members. Previous plans for new business school facilities set the fundraising goal to $ 400 million, which had been achieved prior to Geffen’s contribution through approximately 500 individual donations. More than three-quarters of total funding comes from just six of those donations, including a 2010 pledge of $ 125 million from Henry Kravis, Business ’69; a 2012 commitment of $ 25 million from Leon Cooperman, Business ’67; a 2013 commitment of $ 25 million from Arthur Samberg, Business ’67; a 2013 commitment of $ 15 million from Mario Gabelli, Business ’67; and a 2013 $ 100 million commitment from Ronald Perelman. All of these large donations have come from alumni of Business School, with the exception of those from Geffen and Perelman. David Geffen Hall was originally to be named after Perelman, which is now the namesake of the permanent Perelman Scholarship Fund. “Quite simply, our move to Manhattanville would not have happened without the support of every philanthropic contribution from our generous community members,” wrote Costis Maglaras, the dean of Columbia Business School, in a statement to Spectator. “All funds raised for the Business School’s move to Manhattanville were used to finance the construction of the two new buildings.” According to a Columbia business school Press release, the buildings will “double the current size of the school” and provide “natural light spaces designed to foster learning and collaboration.” Modupe Akinola, associate professor of management and faculty director at the Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Center for Leadership and Ethics at Columbia Business School, said she was “very excited” by Geffen’s donation and the move to Manhattanville more widely. In Akinola’s view, the Business School is limited by space at its current location on the Morningside campus, resulting in a lack of connection between students and the wider community. The Manhattanville campus hopes to serve as a space where students, faculty, alumni, and neighborhood residents can come together to come together and exchange ideas. “It’s very exciting, as the person running the center, to know that these huge auditoriums [will offer] the ability to actually get the community, whether it’s the Columbia community, the [Columbia Business School] community, the Harlem community, the Manhattanville community together in one space. [It’s] is really going to be transformational, ”Akinola said. The David Geffen Foundation could not be reached for comment at the time of publication. Associate Editor-in-Chief Irie Sentner can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @iriesentner. Editor-in-chief Michael VonDriska can be contacted at [email protected] Follow Spectator on Twitter @ColumbiaSpec. Dylan Andres and Adam Frommer contributed reporting. Founded in 1877, the Columbia Daily Spectator is Columbia University’s independent undergraduate newspaper, serving thousands of readers in Morningside Heights, West Harlem and beyond. Read more on columbiaspectator.com and donate here.

