Daily Fantasy NASCAR DraftKings Forecast: 2021 Hollywood Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the final 1.5 mile race track of the year in Sunflower State. Let’s set your fantastic daily NASCAR DraftKings lists for Sunday’s (October 24) race at Kansas Speedway.

This is the second round of 8 playoff weekend and the second straight intermediate track. Last week Kyle Larson dominated at Texas Motor Speedway to claim his place in the Championship Final 4, held on November 7 at the Phoenix Raceway.

It’s also the second round of the season in Kansas, as Kyle Busch won the Buschy McBusch Race 400 in May. However, the results do not necessarily reflect the performance of each driver for much of the event. A few late warnings brought the peloton together, causing some poor restarts from the leading riders in the sprint to the finish. That’s why you should look at the loop data stats, such as fastest laps and average position, to see how the drivers performed at the 1.5 mile throughout the event.

The rain is also at the rendezvous on Sunday and could affect the competition on the track. If he arrives late in the race (after the second stage or 134 laps, halfway through the race), the drivers could run a little harder to ensure a good finish before the precipitation arrives. There might not be that many underdogs near the front if this happens, so you will need to have these stronger cars in your lineup.

Before we get to my picks for Kansas, let’s see the results of last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Salary Driver DraftKings Score $ 9,900.00 Denny hamlin 24.4 $ 9,800.00 Kyle busch 40.95 $ 9,500.00 Ryan blaney 45.9 $ 7,500.00 Austin dillon 32.7 $ 6,900.00 Daniel Suarez placeholder image 43 $ 6,400.00 Bubba wallace -5 $ 50,000.00 Total 181.95

Bubba Wallace crashed early and Denny Hamlin had a few skirmishes with a few competitors which took a toll on that score. Hamlin’s car hasn’t been fast enough this week to keep up with Larson, one of the few disappointing performances in this lineup.

A fantastic score of 275.65 was needed to double your money in the $ 1 Double Up contest, while 294.8 was the minimum cashout score in the $ 1 Happy Hour tournament.

How does the score work for this match? DraftKings lowered the points for each fastest lap to 0.45 this season, as well as the points awarded for first place to 45. DraftKings also put more emphasis on drivers who finish in the top 10 and the top. 20. For example, the gap between 10th and 11th place is now two points instead of one: 10th gets 34 points, 11th gets 32, and so on.

You can check out this year’s full NASCAR DraftKings rules below.

Note: The following is an example of a NASCAR DraftKings lineup; you can use the information to create your own.

Fantasy NASCAR DraftKings Pick: 2021 Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas

Kyle Larson ($ 11,700)

Kansas career: 13 starts, 0 wins, 3 top 5, 5 top 10

Kansas final average: 16.6

I didn’t want to make the same mistake as last week so I’m playing the driver who is a big favorite to win. Larson led 256 laps and recorded 104 fastest laps en route to victory in Texas, resulting in a DraftKings score of 155.8. He also completed 95 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway a few weeks ago, another 1.5 miles, although he was 10th.

In Kansas this year, No.5 driver Hendrick Motorsports looked set for another win but found himself trapped behind Ryan Blaney on a restart. Larson pushed Blaney a little too hard, and they both lost several positions on the track. Despite finishing 19th, Larson was leading on 132 home runs and scored 67 fastest laps, recouping his DraftKings score somewhat.

The California native has had some good results in other Kansas races as well. In the fall 2019 race, he led 60 laps but finished 14th. The year before, Larson had two top-five finishes, leading 101 homers in the spring 2018 event. His most recent top 10 came in spring 2019, taking eighth place.

Larson should have another solid car this week in Kansas. Don’t miss out.

William Byron ($ 9,500)

Kansas career: 7 starts, 0 wins, 1 top 5, 4 top 10

Kansas final average: 17.6

Larson’s teammate Hendrick may not be in the playoffs anymore, but he still has a fast car. Byron led 55 laps and landed 57 fastest laps en route to second place in Texas. As a result, he scored 91.4 on DraftKings, his most fantastic points since Michigan International Speedway in August. It was also the most laps led for Byron since winning Homestead-Miami Speedway earlier in the year.

In Kansas, Byron has a four-consecutive top 10 streak in his No.24 Chevrolet. He was fifth in the fall 2019 playoff race, 10th and eighth in the two 2020 races, respectively, and then ninth earlier this year. He also led 27 laps in the July 2020 event.

While the stats aren’t spectacular, Byron should still run ahead and finish well. Bonus points for the fastest spins should increase his DraftKings score, helping you cash in your daily fantasy contests.

Tyler Reddick ($ 8,400)

Kansas career: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top 5, 2 top 10

Kansas final average: 13.5

Reddick is also out of the playoffs, but that hasn’t stopped him from rushing forward. He has placed in the top 10 in three of the last four races in Las Vegas, Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and Texas. He also recorded 20 fastest laps in the last two 1.5 mile runs.

So far this year, Reddick has driven the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing car to six top 10s in the eight 1.5-mile intermediate runs by NASCAR. One of them was the Coca-Cola 600, where it clocked 18 fastest laps en route to a solid ninth place.

Reddick has only made four races in Kansas in the Cup Series, but he scored two top 10s there: a ninth in the spring of 2019 and a seventh earlier this year. Reddick also added 12 fastest laps in this last event.

It’s a bit more expensive on DraftKings this time around in Kansas, however; Reddick’s last salary at the $ 8,000 mark was at Darlington Raceway last month. DraftKings knows how good this second year has been, raising the price accordingly. However, it is difficult not to deviate from its trajectory because it has run well lately.

Chase Briscoe ($ 6,600)

Kansas career: 1 start, 0 win, 0 top 5, 0 top 10

Kansas final average: 20.0



Last week in Texas, Hamlin pushed Briscoe down the track out of a corner, causing the Cup rookie to drift into the wall and cut a tire. Briscoe still managed to finish 15th, his fourth performance in the top 15 in the last five races. Although the entire Stewart-Haas Racing team struggled much of the year, the Indiana native has won multiple top 15s and 20s, including three top 10s in his first season on time. full.

Briscoe usually doesn’t have a lot of the fastest laps, so you won’t get a lot of points for that. Still, he’s once again reasonably priced and starts 19th, so he could have a good DraftKings score if he adds a little position differential bonus.

Honorable mention

Daniel Suarez ($ 6,400)

Kansas career: 9 starts, 0 wins, 0 top 5, 1 top 10

Kansas final average: 21.9



Suarez starts Sunday’s race 16th thanks to some good finishes lately. He’s had three top 15s in the last four races, including a 15th at LVMS and a 10th last week in Texas. Additionally, earlier this year, Suarez crossed the 11th finish line in Kansas, 10 positions higher than his starting point. Although the year has been inconsistent with this new organization, Trackhouse Racing Team, he led the No.99 to several finishes as a teenager over the past two months.

The 29-year-old has three more top 20s in Kansas in nine races, which isn’t so great considering six starts have been with two top organizations. Still, Suarez finished seventh on his Kansas Cup debut in 2017, 14th in the 2019 spring race and 18th last July.

Chances are, Suarez can sneak into the top 20 in your roster. Trust his recent performances with this freshman team building to future success.

Black horse performer

Chris Buescher ($ 6,300)

Kansas career: 11 starts, 0 wins, 0 top 5, 3 top 10

Kansas final average: 18.5

Buescher led 13 homers in Kansas this spring before finally coming back eighth. Sadly he has had some ups and downs with Roush Fenway Racing over the past month or so. He finished third at Charlotte ROVAL and sixth at Talladega Superspeedway, but has finished lower than 20th in four of the last six events. Still, he got a 15th in Michigan, a 16th at Atlanta Motor Speedway and an eighth in Charlotte in May, showing good strength on the intermediates.

In other Kansas races, Buescher has notched multiple top-20 standings, including a sixth in fall 2017 and a 10th in spring 2019. An ability to advance his position could come in handy this weekend, because he starts 21st.

Buescher’s No.17 Roush Fenway Racing team may be more focused on the Next Gen car and 2022. But he could still get a good result if the team has the right strategy.

