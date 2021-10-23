Candace Cameron Bure Wonders, “Am I the Bad Guy” as “Conservative in Hollywood”?





The “Fuller House” star reflected on the question in a new TikTok video and got a pretty varied and passionate response. Hollywood is no doubt largely liberal, with celebrities more than willing to share their outspoken liberal beliefs on social media or in interviews. But that does not mean that there are no Conservatives in their ranks. Some are just as outspoken as some of their liberal counterparts, but others are a bit more moderate in the way they behave publicly and professionally.

Getty Candace Cameron Bure says being on the verge left her with ‘PTSD’ and made her ‘sick’ in her stomach

See the story “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure identifies as a conservative and wondered what makes her about an industry that can be so passionate and at times polarizing. Awaiting your authorization to load TikTok Post. While surely being a bit cheerful in a TikTok video she recently posted about her conservative celebrity status in liberal Hollywood, many of those who responded took the entire presentation seriously – and were found to be equally divided. that Cameron could sometimes feel from his fellow celebrities. In the clip, which featured the audio of “I’m a Socialist” from Brandon.Sounds, Candace specifically lip-synced with a monologue from “Drag Race” competitor Scarlett Envy, wondering if she had it all wrong about her- same. ” Is it me ? Am I the drama? Cameron mimed. “I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the bad guy? I don’t think I’m the bad guy.”

TIC Tac Candace Cameron Bure Responds to ‘Alluring’ TikTok Backlash From Dancing With The Bible

See the story Finishing over 8 million views, the cheeky video clearly resonated with Candace’s followers, though their reactions were everywhere. One user just loved the whole dichotomy, writing, “a curator using the sound of a drag queen titled” I’m a Socialist. “” There have been a lot of people who have dragged Candace hard, with one writing: “The Olsen twins to stay away makes perfect sense now,” and another commenting: “D-List celebrities still think they are. ‘they’re more famous than they actually are lmfao, “and several say she’s irrelevant, isn’t a star, and only acts in Hallmark movies. It should be noted that not only did “Full House” air for 8 seasons, cementing Candace as a child star in the ’90s, the follow-up series “Fuller House” ran for 5 seasons on Netflix and had a huge buzz, only went off the air last year. Plus, all of those Hallmark movies are hugely successful, so it’s not someone working in the dark. Not only are comments like this unnecessarily rude, but they also seem like a leap from what was a rather silly and charming video. But that’s what happens when you invite politics (or at least political leanings) into the conversation. Some people attack personally.

Getty Candace Cameron Bure defends his role as an actor in the Hallmark films: “Are you a professional actor?”

See the story Candace had her supporters, however, with one writing: “If you suddenly stop loving her just because she doesn’t have the same opinion as you, you are part of the problem in America right now.” Another fan stepped over the divide very specifically to support the actress, commenting, “I’m a liberal and have nothing but respect for your talent and your acting. It’s amazing. We don’t have to. agree to everything to love everyone anyway! “ No wonder this comment got among the most replies of any other we’ve seen on his post. What is perhaps surprising is the number of people from all sides of the political spectrum echoing this sentiment, making it the common thread running through the whole experience. One thing is certain, however. Even a few seconds of a silly quote from a drag queen show can spark a massive conversation – over a million comments – if you put politics in it. The question then is how to make this engagement productive.

