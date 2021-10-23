Alec Baldwin “fired with live ammunition” in murderous set on film set





Showbiz 411 has an eyewitness claiming that a “bullet” passed through Ms Hutchins before hitting Mr Souza’s collarbone. The accessories masters union IATSE 44 told its members in an email Thursday night that only one real bullet had been fired. Friends and colleagues of Ms. Hutchins wanted to know how the accident could have happened. I can’t believe what I just read. How is it possible?!?! Vera Sawalha, a makeup artist who worked with Ms Hutchins, said. Halyna Hutchins was one of the most talented women I have had the honor to work with. So many before she died in this very reckless and preventable manner. I am in shock. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said: “Obviously this is a tragedy and loss of life. Our hearts and prayers are with their families.” In a statement to the Deadline website, Rust Movie Productions LLC said it was conducting an internal review. He said, “The safety of our cast and crew is a top priority for Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company. “While we have not been made aware of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or accessories on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is down.” The statement added, “We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and to provide mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time.” Ms Hutchins’ death, which comes following discussions about crew safety, has also sparked industry tweets about the need to ensure safe working practices on set. IA Stories, an Instagram account that posts anonymous stories of crew mistreatment and endangerment, wrote: A full investigation into the incident absolutely needs to be done. All crew members should be safe to do their jobs. Gun safety protocol on set in the United States has improved dramatically since an accident on set in 1993 that left Brandon Lee, son of late martial arts star Bruce Lee, dead after being shot by a bullet left in a propeller pistol. However, experts say one of the riskiest positions is using the camera – noting that the person would be in the line of fire in gripping scenes where someone appears to be pointing a gun at the audience.

