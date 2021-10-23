Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari has died at 66





Peter Scolari, a prolific stage and film actor, died Friday morning after a two-year battle with cancer. By deadline, his death was announced by his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky. He was 66 years old. Born in New Rochelle, New York, Scolari burst onto the scene in 1980 with Henry Desmond on the sitcom Bosom buddies in front of a stranger then Tom hanks. Despite the series being canceled after just two seasons, the couple would remain friends for life. Scolari to play yuppie TV producer Michael Harris on Bob Newharts sitcom Newhart from 1984 to 1990, winning several Emmy nominations for his work. Scolari ultimately won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 for his work on the Lena Dunham led hbo series Girls, in which he hilariously and poignantly played Dunham’s father Tad Horvath, who had recently come out of the closet. Scolari worked consistently, appearing on Fosse / Verdon, Madoff, The Good Fight, Murphy Brown, The West Wing, ER, Gotham, Law & Order: SVU, and most recently as Bishop Thomas Marx in the CBS supernatural drama Wrong. During his 43-year career, Scolari has also appeared frequently on stage, performing in Broadway productions of Lacquer, Nasty, Sneaky fox, and Bronx Bombers with his wife Tracy Shayne. In 2013, he found Hanks on Broadway in the biographical drama of Nora Ephrons A lucky guy, about press reporter Mike McAlary. In 2018, Scolari made her last New York stage appearance in Sharr Whites’ political drama. The truth, next to Edie Falco, Michael mckean, John pankow, and his wife Shayne. Scolari is survived by his wife, Shayne, and children Nicolas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali. More great stories from Vanity Show Aaron Sorkin on Scott Rudin: he got what he deserves

