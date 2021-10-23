When making movies and TV shows becomes deadly







Getty Images News of the death on the set of Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” in New Mexico on Thursday once again shows that despite the layers of security protocols in place when making movies and television series, Tragic accidents have happened time and time again, some fatal. The shooting of “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and the injury of writer-director Joel Souza, 48. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that producer and star Alec Baldwin has unloaded the pistol prop in the incident. No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

Getty Images The shocking incident led to memories of other deaths on set, particularly the death of Brandon Lee. The world was shocked when Brandon Lee, 28, the son of iconic martial arts figure Bruce Lee, was killed on the set of “The Crow” in 1993. The actor was shot dead with a propeller pistol when white unexpectedly ejects a dummy ball. Although the crew was found negligent, no charges were laid in Lee’s death. With the support of her fiance and her mother, “The Crow” was completed and released in 1994, becoming a box office success. Lee’s official Twitter account responded to the “Rust” shooting with the following message: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the incident on” Rust “. No one should ever be killed by a gun. On a movie set. Full stop. “ Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the Rust incident. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Period. – Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) 22 October 2021

@brandonblee A recent history of other deaths on the sets: “Resident Evil: The Last Chapter” (2017) Multiple accidents happened on the set of this Milla Jovovich thriller, including her double stunt Olivia Jackson losing her left arm in a motorcycle crash and another crew member, Ricardo Cornelius, being run over to death by a vehicle. Another team member had to leave production after being injured by a plastic boulder. Accidents and the like on the set of “Resident Evil: Retribution” in 2011 led “The Hollywood Reporter” to wonder if “Resident Evil” should be dubbed “Hollywood’s most dangerous franchise.” “Deadpool 2” (2017) On the set of the sequel to “Deadpool”, a stunt diver died while pulling a stunt with a motorcycle. After the crash, star Ryan Reynolds shared a heartfelt Tweeter, writing: “Today we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We are heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize that nothing can come close to the heartache and inexplicable pain that his family and loved ones must be feeling in this moment. My heart is pouring out to them – with every person she has touched in this world. “ “Midnight Rider” (2014) Sarah Jones, a 27-year-old camera assistant on “Midnight Rider: The Gregg Allmann Story”, was killed in 2014 when she was struck by a train while filming on a railroad track. Jones and other members of the crew removed the equipment from the track as the train fell on them, but debris forced it back on its way. The director of the film, Randall Miller, served one year in prison for manslaughter. “The Dark Knight” (2008) Stuntman Conway Wickliffe, 41, died during production of the film when he leaned out the window of a Nissan 4×4 while activating a camera and the vehicle struck a tree. The film’s legacy darkened further when its star, Heath Ledger, died months after production at the age of 28 from acute drug poisoning. “xXx” (2002) Star Vin Diesel’s two-time stuntman Harry O’Connor, 45, died in a paragliding accident after hitting a pillar of a bridge in Prague. He had just completed a successful take. “Top Gun” (1986) Not many people remember it now, but stuntman Art Scholl died aged 53 in 1985 when his plane plunged into the Pacific during filming from one of the most iconic films of the 80s, “Top Gun”. Scholl had executed a complicated rotation in order to photograph upside down. The accident was so intense that Scholl’s body was never found. One of Hollywood’s go-to stunt pilots, Scholl had worked on blockbuster movies like The Right Stuff “(1983).

Getty Images “Cover Yourself” (1984) On October 12, 1984, Jon-Erik Hexum, the 26-year-old star of the “Cover Up” television series, made a Russian roulette joke with a propeller pistol before placing it on his head and shooting, n ‘ apparently having no idea that whites can be deadly. The only blank bullet fired, sending a piece of his skull into his brain. Hexum was rushed to Beverly Hills Medical Center for surgery, but died on October 18 after being declared brain dead. Her organs were donated and her role recast with actor Antony Hamilton. In light of the filming of “Rust”, actress Heather Thomas recalled Hexum’s death, Tweeter, “I was next to John Eric Hexum when he accidentally put on a wad of paper. It’s so sad.”

Getty Images “Twilight Zone: The Movie” (1983) One of Hollywood’s most horrific accidents claimed the lives of veteran actor Vic Morrow, 53, and child actors Myca Dinh Lee, 7, and Renee Chen, 6, while filming “Twilight Zone: The Movie “. The three were wading through the water during a Vietnam War-themed scene when explosions and debris interfered with a helicopter. They were killed instantly, Morrow and Lee beheaded and Chen run over by the helicopter. The incident led to criminal negligence charges against director John Landis and four of his associates. They were acquitted. Landis said at the conclusion of the case: “A really terrible and tragic accident happened on the set of“ The Twilight Zone. ”It doesn’t change a thing. I am grateful to the jury.

