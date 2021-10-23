Bollywood Biggies On Tube: The Power of TV

“Bollywood” is an “Indianized” term of the word “Hollywood” as we all know. Although the names may be similar, there is a huge difference in the way stars and celebrities are treated in our country and in foreign countries. While respect and admiration for his work is still there, regardless of geographic boundaries, a country like India is obsessed with going to the movies in large numbers to watch their favorite in action. The boos and whistles we hear when a big superstar pulls off an action streak or romantic scene on the 70mm big screen is beyond imagination.

On the contrary, television, in general, has been viewed as a comparatively smaller medium in the country both in terms of “fame” and “featured value” and content. While there was a clear distinction earlier in the past about movie personalities making the conscious decision to stay away from television, the lines over the years have certainly blurred. Today, the dynamics of content and entertainment have certainly changed, and theatrical films can no longer be considered the epitome of “fame”.

Great monetization occurred on television with some of the big production houses taking over and it was inevitable that the biggest stars of the Indian film industry would be seen all smiles making their presence felt. And why not? While theaters are generally limited to urban areas of the country, televisions and basic cable connection exist even in small villages.

Superstar Salman Khan once mentioned during an episode of Dus Ka Dum that a crowd of villagers identified him as “Dus Ka Hum Host” and not as “movie star”, Salman. He also added that it was the first time he truly realized the “power” of television. While some realized it early, others joined the “party” late. But hey, better late than never folks? So here’s a quick look at some of the big B-Town celebrities who served up great content to viewers on TV.

Amitabh Bachchan: The ‘Shahenshah Of Bollywood’ has been part of the Hindi film fraternity for over 50 years. However, it was for the first time in 2000 that Big B sat in the “hot seat” as host of a quiz inspired by the popular American show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? “. Even today, KBC is one of the most exciting shows on television.

Karan johar: In a previous interview with Stardust, Karan Johar had already mentioned how many friends apparently warned him against not becoming a “talk show host”, especially when he was at the top of his career as a director. Nonetheless, Karan realized the power of television and came up with “Koffee With Karan” which ended up being one of the most amazing and spicy celebrity shows on Indian television.

Shah Rukh Khan: SRK’s stint on television first started when he hosted a season of KBC. Much to everyone’s surprise, the season didn’t go too well as fans probably felt Big B’s aura couldn’t be matched. Not only that, SRK had organized another quiz show ‘Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Hai Tezz Hai? which involved asking adults questions that are synonymous with information known to a standard fifth student.

Salman khan: Shortly after Shah Rukh Khan, we saw beloved Bollywood Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, appear on television to host ‘Dus Ka Dum’. The reality show was a huge success and it also became an effective platform for other stars to come and promote their films. And besides ‘Dus Ka Dum’, who can miss Bigg Boss which is hailed as the biggest reality show in the country? Salman Khan certainly played a big part in making it a cult reality show.

Aamir Khan: Aamir Khan was the last of the “Trinity Khan” to host a TV show but without a doubt, rave reviews and popular opinion suggest he was most successful in this department. Her show ‘Satyameva Jayate’ highlighted important issues in Indian society that needed to be addressed and given that there were topics for everyone from an urban office worker to a village worker. , Aamir could connect with the feelings of one and all locally.

Preity Zinta: Preity Zinta was one of the first leading B-Town actresses to bring her own TV talk show. She hosted the popular show ‘Up Close & Personal With PZ’ which helped her gain a lot of love. While the show didn’t perform as well as ‘Koffee With Karan’, audiences appreciated that Preity welcomed her famous friends for a pleasant and engaging conversation on her show.

Mithun Chakraborty: ‘The Dada Of Bollywood’, as it is affectionately named by author Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Mithun also enjoyed a great stint on television. He has mainly been a judge on dance reality shows such as “Dance India Dance” and “Dance India Dance… Little Masters”. Apart from that, he also hosted a season of ‘Dadagiri’ on Zee Bangla, which did not gain the desired attention like other seasons had with Sourav Ganguly as the show’s host.

Madhuri Dixit: Queen “Dhak Dhak” of Bollywood has always been a pioneer in the art of dance and therefore her involvement in TV shows like “Jhalak Dikhla Ja” and “Dance Deewane” as a judge has been a big boost for the two creators as well as the competitors. She’s one of the most encouraging dance show judges on TV, and as always, her smile can kill.

Shilpa shetty: Just like the other big celebrities, Shilpa has also made her television presence felt as a judge in various shows like Indian Idol, Nach Baliye and Super Dancer. She is currently considered a judge in Super Dancer 4 and always keeps a motivating approach to contestants who view her as a source of inspiration in life.

Ranveer Singh: Last but not least, we have the current “idol” of the country, Ranveer Singh who made his television debut as a host with the Colors TV show, “The Big Picture”. Ranveer donned the hat of a quiz master who is ready to test the knowledge and visual memory of show attendees. It’s still early days for the show, but given the kind of fandom Ranveer enjoys, we can already predict that it will be a huge hit in the near future.

Well, viewers, all we can say to sum up the context is that in an age of “content explosion” no medium is particularly big or small and the stars should be open to anything. which promises entertainment. Ultimately, “content” was, is, and always will be, the king of showbiz.

