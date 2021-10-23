Halyna Hutchins dies: Hollywood questions Prop GunsTheWrap





The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” sparked devastating reactions in Hollywood and sparked discussions about the use of prop guns on set. Hutchins, a 43-year-old award-winning cinematographer, was killed Thursday when actor-producer Baldwin discharged a gun on the set of the independent western film in New Mexico. “My biggest fear is that someone will be fatally injured on one of my sets. I pray that this never happens,” tweeted “The Suicide Squad” filmmaker James Gunn. “My heart is fine. to all those affected by today’s tragedy in Rust, in particular Halyna Hutchins and her family. “ “I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have Halyna Hutchins as a DP on Archenemy,” actor Joe Manganiello wrote. “Incredible talent and a great person. I can’t believe it could happen nowadays, shots from a propeller pistol could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to his family Hutchins was shot at around 1:50 p.m. local time on Thursday, according to law enforcement statements, and died of her injuries after being airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque. Film director Joel Souza was also injured and hospitalized in the incident, said Juan Rios, spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department. “The DGA is incredibly saddened to learn of the tragic death of Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins and the serious injuries sustained by DGA Director Joel Souza in an incident on set in New Mexico today,” said Directors Guild of America President Lesli Linka Glatter. statement Thursday evening. “We are awaiting further details and a full investigation. Our hearts go out to Halyna’s family, Joel and everyone affected. A “Rust” production rep did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Souza’s current status on Friday, but “Rust” actress Frances Fisher tweeted shortly after midnight on the West Coast, “our director Joel Souza has been released from the hospital.” Director Paul Feig was among many Hollywood heavyweights to pay homage to Hutchins, tweeting on Friday: “I just woke up in London to the devastating news of the accident that tragically claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins. understanding. There are no words, really. This is a very dark day for our industry. “Superman & Lois” star Elizabeth Tulloch also tweeted about the incident on set, noting the importance of keeping the cast and crew safe on set: “A lot of sadness on set. @cwsupermanlois fixed tonight. The film and television crews work so hard and their safety must be assured. My heart breaks for Halyna Hutchins, her family, the Rust team and everyone affected by this horrific (and possibly preventable) tragedy. See more reactions to Cackling’s death on the set of “Rust” below, including one from the sister of Brandon Lee, the star of “The Crow” who was killed on set by a propeller firing pistol. White. Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the Rust incident. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Period. – Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) 22 October 2021 Sick and devastated to learn that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico. I have no words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want his family to somehow find peace amid this horrific and horrific loss. pic.twitter.com/ElAQNMuQvR – (@elleschneider) 22 October 2021 My biggest fear is that someone will be fatally injured on one of my sets. I pray that never happens. My thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s tragedy on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins and her family. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 22 October 2021 I am in shock. I was so lucky to have Halyna Hutchins as a DP on Archenemy. Incredible talent and a great person. Can’t believe it could happen these days, shots from a propeller pistol could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to his family pic.twitter.com/W479ch56Js – JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) 22 October 2021 As obviously is the story, but it’s really not fair that Alec Baldwin is the face of this tragedy. He was not responsible for loading this weapon. Safety on the set needs to be taken much more seriously – caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) 22 October 2021 I just woke up in London to the devastating news of the accident which tragically claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins. It is beyond comprehension. There are no words, really. It is a very dark day for our industry. -Paul Feig (@paulfeig) 22 October 2021 Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. The crew should never be in danger on the set and when they are, there is always a clearly definable reason. # IASolidarity – Alex Winter (@Winter) 22 October 2021 I was on the set of SHOOTER when a cameraman was hit in the forehead with a blank and spouted blood all over the place. I was on a set where a team could easily have been hit by a train. Cinema is very dangerous. And we need to care more about it. TEAR #HalynaCutchins https://t.co/yuS2AzSHUN – Dara Resnik (she / she) (@BadassMomWriter) 22 October 2021 Much sadness on the @cwsupermanlois fixed tonight. The film and television crews work so hard and their safety must be assured. My heart breaks for Halyna Hutchins, her family, the Rust team and everyone affected by this horrific (and possibly preventable) tragedy. pic.twitter.com/0Wm5RMSiJE – Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) 22 October 2021 ps They’re adding the mouth flashes in post now anyway, and they can even scroll the slide and add shell ejection in VFX. Having live blanks on your board isn’t worth it. No show or shoot is worth risking people’s lives. – David Slack (@ slack2thefuture) 22 October 2021

