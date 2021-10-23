Ananya Panday will be questioned again; Shah Rukh once said he would always be ‘grateful’ to Chunky Panday

Read more

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second day in a row on Friday for questioning after the agency reportedly encountered WhatsApp conversations during its investigation against Aryan Khan.

Aryan is currently being held in Arthur Prison in connection with the drug trafficking case aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. It was Shah Rukh’s first meeting with Aryan since the latter was detained by the BCN in connection with the drug trafficking case. According to an official, there was a glass fence between them and they spoke on the intercom.

In the latest developments, the Bombay High Court will hear Aryan’s bail plea on October 26. A special court refused the release on bail of Shah Rukh’s son on Wednesday, thus extending his custody. Aryan was arrested on October 2. Many of the film fraternity have taken to social media to express their unwavering support for Shah Rukh and his family during this time. Aryan was arrested hours after officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise ship in Mumbai on October 2. Seven other people, including his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha, were arrested on October 3. Aryan has been held at Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai since October 8 and was in the custody of the BCN briefly before that.

The mood in Mannat has been bleak since Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC). News18 has exclusively learned that the filming of Pathan, starring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, at three international locations has been postponed to another time due to Shah Rukh being busy detaining his son. Atlee’s achievement with Shah Rukh and Nayanthara is also affected.

