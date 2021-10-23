Rebel Without a Cause’s Hollywood mansion just went on sale for $ 4.2 million





It is quite common for historic houses of Angels come up with a kind of Hollywood connection, but this particular luxury property has some connection to showbiz. The century-old mansion, which was listed earlier this month by Douglas elliman, was part of what is arguably one of the most memorable openings in film history. The columned main entrance was featured in the title sequence and opening scene of the 1955 Nicholas Rays classic Rebel without cause. To recap, Jim Stark, played by cultural icon of teenage disillusionment James Dean, is lying on the sidewalk outside the house playing with a toy monkey, before the police quickly arrive to take him to the station. . Understandably, the legendary American actor attracts attention, but the stately home more than deserves a moment in the spotlight. More from Robb Report Hidden in the middle of the Hollywood Hills in Nichols Canyon, the elegant Southern Colonial House spans just under 4,400 square feet and features vaulted ceilings and classic furnishings. The generous layout includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a gourmet kitchen, raised living room, formal hand-painted dining room, study, and veranda. There are also balconies on each level offering incredible views of the city to the Palos Verdes peninsula. The columned main entrance was featured in the opening of Rebel Without a Cause. – Credit: Brandon Stanley Brandon stanley Perfect for artists, the private porch has a dedicated grill area and overlooks the scenic pool. Elsewhere on the lush grounds, there is a separate two-story guesthouse that includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living room. You can also expect lots of privacy, as the property is surrounded by hedges and only accessible via a long, gated driveway. The story continues As mentioned, a scene with James Dean wasn’t that these properties came close to fame. According to listing agent Lloyd Ross, the house was once owned by the late Sid Bernstein, the American music promoter credited with bringing the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Kinks and other English bands to the United States. Ross says the Beatles even used to hang out on the Hollywood pad. Additionally, current owners Michael Taverna and Cindy Nelson-Mullen produced and directed the 2012 horror film. Apartment 1303 3D, among other films. According to Ross, the couple recently moved into their home in Italy. The property has elegant furnishings. – Credit: Brandon Stanley Brandon stanley This house is like a rare work of art, said Ross Robb Report. It’s over 100 years old, immaculately maintained and well-maintained and located in the most desirable part of Los Angeles, yet nestled in complete privacy. As for price, the Franklin Avenue home is listed at $ 4.195 million. It’s not bad for a piece of Hollywood history. Check out more photos below: Franklin Avenue Hollywood Hills Franklin Avenue Hollywood Hills Franklin Avenue Hollywood Hills Franklin Avenue Hollywood Hills Franklin Avenue Hollywood Hills Franklin Avenue Hollywood Hills Franklin Avenue Hollywood Hills Franklin Avenue Hollywood Hills Franklin Avenue Hollywood Hills Franklin Avenue Hollywood Hills Franklin Avenue Hollywood Hills Best of Robb Report Sign up for Robb Report Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

