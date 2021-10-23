Actor Alec Baldwin told Prop Gun Safe before filming that he killed Ukrainian-born cinematographer

Connect with us

The gun actor Alec Baldwin fired on the set of a movie, killing Ukrainian-born cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was loaded with live ammunition, court records released on Oct. 22 show.

An assistant director handed Baldwin the loaded gun and told him it was safe to use moments before he fatally shot Hutchins.

The deputy director used the words cold pistol, indicating it was safe, when he handed the gun to Baldwin, according to court documents filed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and cited by news agencies .

The deputy warden was unaware the gun contained live ammunition, Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department Detective Joel Cano said in the documents, which were filed in support of a search warrant application .

The blow hit Hutchins in the chest. Director Joel Souza, who was behind her, was shot in the shoulder, according to the documents. It is not known how many shots were fired.

Hutchins died of her injuries and Souza was injured but has since been released from hospital.

Investigators seek to document the ranch scene in the U.S. state of New Mexico where the shooting took place and to examine the clothing worn by Baldwin as well as the guns, documentation, ammunition and cameras from the scene. .

Filming took place during a rehearsal for a movie called Rust, a western starring Baldwin, but it was not clear if the scene was filmed.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Baldwin said there were no words to express her shock and sadness at the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. I fully cooperate with the police investigation.

No charges have been laid.

Hutchins, 42, graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and was named a rising star by the American filmmaker in 2019.

Its website sayss she was born in Ukraine and raised on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle “surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines”.

She holds a graduate degree in international journalism from Kyiv National University and had previously worked as an investigative journalist for British documentary productions in Europe.

Hutchins served as cinematographer on the 2020 action film Archenemy, a crime drama. Joe Manganiello, who starred in Archenemy, called her incredible talent and a great person on his Instagram account.

She had such an eye and such a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could do next, he said.

Rust’s production was immediately halted after filming.

Rust is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother after their parents died in the 1880s in the US state of Kansas, according to the Movie Database Website.

The teenager runs away with his estranged grandfather, the character played by Baldwin, after the boy was ordered to be hanged for the accidental murder of a local rancher.

With reports from AP and Reuters

