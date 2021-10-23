Drug case on cruise: is the rejection of Aryan Khan’s bail application normal? Best Answers From Defense Lawyers | Latest India News





Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was denied bail for the second time earlier this week, prompting his lawyers to move Bombay’s high court. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan and several others after raiding a rave party on a cruise ship off Mumbai on October 2. the ongoing investigation into the arrest could lead them to an international racketeering. Defense lawyer Rebecca John says bail should have been granted at first instance because Aryan Khan was not found in possession of drugs, but BCN apparently wants to make it an extraordinary deal . Appearing in the latest episode of On the Record, John told Sunetra Choudhury of the Hindustan Times that a person accompanying Aryan Khan on the cruise was found in possession of a small amount of drugs, which was not a sufficient reason to deny bail to the actor’s son. And there does not appear to be any apparent connection of a broader nature, based on the facts and circumstances which are available in the public domain, he should have been granted bail as of right, the attorney said. His refusal is therefore a matter of concern because Indian criminal case law says that bail is a rule, prison is the exception, she added. NCB argued in court that Aryan Khan was in conscious possession of illegal drugs, as the agency found 6 grams of charas from his friend, Arbaaz Merchant, who allegedly admitted to investigators that they intended to kill him. ‘use for consumption and pleasure. Although no possession was found on accused number 1, 6g of charas were found on accused number 2 (merchant) of which Aryan was aware and it can therefore be said that he was in conscious possession at the same time. of the accused, of the NDPS special tribunal. said in the order denying bail to all defendants. Aryan Khan case: Why is he in prison without possession of drugs? Rebecca John has said the term “knowing possession” has not been defined in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the courts, on several occasions, have dismissed the prosecution’s plea, saying they do not are unable to determine conscious possession from the facts and circumstances. From the arrest and theorizing to largely unsubstantiated allegations, John has also been critical of the way the agency has performed so far. She said prosecuting agencies lately have had a story, then immediately make an arrest and look for evidence to match the story. Emphasizing that some of the people who acted as attestation witnesses were not independent witnesses, she said that every prosecution body must conduct itself in a manner that is credible, trustworthy and with the highest degree of judgment. ‘integrity. The least we expect from the system as citizens is for the prosecution to behave in a credible and trustworthy manner, added John.

