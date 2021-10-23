Goodbye Insecure: How HBO’s hit comedy changed the game | Unsafe

NOTo No more Issa rapping encouraging jokes to herself in a mirror. No more Molly marrying the hard love she needs so much while avoiding her own mess in the same breath. More drug-fueled Coachella scenes that end with fights and a bunch. HBO’s hit comedy Insecure comes to an end after its fifth season, premiering this weekend, ending an invitation for viewers around the world, especially black women like me, to enjoy the hilarious reality and superimposed to get together.

Insecure was a masterclass on embracing authenticity specifically the authentic lived experiences of black women on the television. Like the millennial protagonists of Insecure in the face of the throes of adulthood, unhappy relationships both romantic and platonic and trying to carve out a legacy while balancing day-to-day responsibilities, Insecure proves black life in its most everyday form is funny, dramatic, grinning and relatable, OK ?!

Created by and starring Issa Rae (Insecure is based on her award-winning web series The Misadventures of a Clumsy Black Girl), the show follows the friendship and chronically messy life of Issa Dee and her romantically doomed best friend Molly. Carter (Yvonne Orji) and the two varied in romantic activities. Insecure, in her very first episode, embraced the two characters with their flaws and mutual selfishness: Issa who is too afraid to leave a twisted relationship with her five-year-old boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and Molly, whose reflection excessive over her own happiness and love life leave her unhappy and dissatisfied. The show went on to include storylines on mental health, sex, unconventional romantic relationships, masculinity, gentrification, and other topics that can be hallmarks of black life without forcing all-too-common meditations on. black traumas that do not feel anchored in the lived experience.

This shows that black people are just black without any additional sauce, Orji said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. So many times when you have a show focused on black characters, it’s like, okay, well, what’s the tough situation they’ve got to go through? Was he a deadbeat father? Was it cocaine? No, [on Insecure]it was having a degree and still not finding the job you wanted. It is also a real fate of blacks. It doesn’t have to be so salaciously traumatic.

Over the past decades, television has increasingly featured black female protagonists, particularly highlighting black female friendships. Sitcoms like Girlfriends and Living Single have chronicled the realities of socializing black women and the joy at the center of our friendships. Insecure is a nod to those shows, but swaps a laugh track and mainstream sitcom in general for a more modern, realistic portrayal of black life. Issa drives a Lyft so she can afford an apartment. Molly and Issa navigating the woes of a predominantly white workplace. Both worry about marriage and the ability to achieve long-term, healthy relationship goals.

Since then, Insecure and the changing landscape of television it has inspired have ushered in a slew of new shows about black women and the way we live: Run the World on Starz and Harlem, which will premiere on Amazon Prime, for to name a few. The goal was to uplift normal blacks and make us as beautiful in our regularity as humanly possible, Rae said in an interview with The New York Times. Insecure achieves this and even more, tenfold.

Insecure protects its realistic portrayal of black women and black life in general by centering black creations behind the scenes: the writers’ room, the costume department, and other central creative arenas. While some of the more popular black TV shows of the past were written by predominantly white writing rooms, Insecure hosts mostly black writers (when I first came to Insecure our diversity hires are white people, said l ‘Insecure writer Ben Cory Jones).

Issa Rae and Natasha Rothwell in Insecure. Photograph: Merie W. Wallace / HBO

But Insecure also uses her form, producing brilliant and aesthetic shots of Los Angeles, to reinforce her primary focus of portraying everyday black people. Director and executive producer Melina Matsoukas, who directed the video for Queen and Slim and Beyoncs Formation, sets up visually stunning episodes that showcase the beautiful southern LA neighborhoods, which are often stereotyped in the media, and make the world of the series even more attractive.

Beyond the visual aesthetic of the show, the wardrobe styles Insecures, from costume designers Ayanna James Kimani and Shiona Turini (since season three), keep the show fresh and cool despite the characters, at times having the Social Graces from Family Matters Steve Urkel. Insecure’s fashion is enviable, elegant and fluid, evolving with the characters, their changing tastes and purchasing powers as they move to new stages of life. The cast sports a mix of designer cuts, trendy athleisure and graphic Issas t-shirts, with apparel and accessories for the show frequently from black-owned businesses, a tailor-made reflection of the way whose young blacks dress with noticeable returns to the determining fashion of black cultural moments as a Halloween costume worn by Kelli in season four inspired by the 1997 Baps comedy in cinema and television.

Insecures music, a collaboration of Rae, composer Raphael Saadiq and music supervisor Kier Lehman, also features a mix of young artists, including hits from SZA, Rico Nasty, BJ the Chicago Kid and many more. Songs like Top model from SZA, used at the end of season two After Dee comes to terms with the end of her relationship with Lawrence, punctuate the moments that matter to the characters on the show without being overwhelming. I think it’s great that Issa was able to represent creatives who can do anything; write, produce and act. The [are] so many things she was involved in that made her special. I have the impression that Insecure really represents the creatives, Singer, songwriter and producer Leon Thomas III said in an interview with Consequence.

Jay Ellis and Issa Rae. Photograph: Merie W. Wallace / HBO

Insecure has also helped showcase a wide range of black talent to small screens across America, not only by increasing the necessary representation of dark-skinned black people on television (especially dark-skinned black women in romantic roles), but also giving a range of actors and creatives deserved opportunities in the midst of Hollywood control. Since its inception in 2016, in addition to Rae, who landed a five-year, $ 40 million contract with HBO earlier this year, talents like Orji, Ellis, Natasha Rockwell (who plays Kelli on the show and recently starred in HBOs The White Lotus), and more have been featured. Rae used Insecure’s momentum to tell more stories about young adults in South LA, including new shows like Sweet Life: Los Angeles. (For me, my longevity will open the door to others, Rae said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter).

With Insecures season five premiering this weekend, the final season has some important questions for longtime viewers to answer. Are Issa and Lawrence going to get back together? Are Asian Bae and Molly officially over? Where are Issa and Molly at after their almost friendly breakup in season four? Rae has already promised that she won’t finish Game of Thrones and that an Insecure movie is more than unlikely unless she falls badly. But, as always, Insecure will show that black people, especially black women, are complete and complicated ourselves, embracing the fullness and mess of real life against the elegant backdrop of southern LA.