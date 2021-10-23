Hollywood remembers Halyna Hutchins photographed by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust for emerging talent and magnetic personality

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer shot dead by Alec Baldwin on a film set, grew up on a Soviet military base and worked as an investigative journalist in Europe before studying cinema in Los Angeles and embarking on a promising career as a filmmaker.

The 42-year-old was working as a cinematographer on the set of the New Mexico western Rust when she was killed Thursday after Baldwin fired a propeller pistol.

Hutchins died after being airlifted to hospital from the plateau. A heartbroken Hollywood community rushed to pay tribute.

Devastated colleagues and friends asked the world to focus on Hutchins and his immense talent as the film industry debated the use of prop guns on set and Baldwin’s role in the tragedy.

“There’s Alec Baldwin, all of this news is about it because we love sensations like this,” said fellow cinematographer and friend Andriy Semenyuk.

“And I would just really like to focus on remembering an incredibly talented person… the profession that she brought to this industry.

“That’s who she really was, not to mention her personality, not to mention being an amazing mom. Remember her for what she did, for her talent, for her accomplishments.”

Ms. Hutchins on the set of Archenemy in January 2020. ( AP: Adam Egypt Mortimer )

Born in Ukraine, Hutchins’ career in Los Angeles has included film credits for 32 films, including Archenemy with Joe Manganiello.

Manganiello tweeted that he was “so lucky” to work with Hutchins on the film, adding that his death was “a horrible tragedy”.

According to her website, she grew up on a Soviet base in the Arctic Circle and was “surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines.”

She obtained a graduate degree in international journalism from Kyiv National University in Ukraine, worked on British documentary productions in Europe and graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory in 2015.

She began her career as an investigative journalist before moving to America to study at the American Film Institute and eventually broke into cinematography, a profession dominated by men.

She was named a rising star by American Cinematographer magazine in 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew Hutchins, with whom she had a son.

“Always smiling, always full of hope”

On her Instagram page, Hutchins identified herself as a “restless dreamer” and an “adrenaline junkie”.

In recent days, she has posted several images from the set of Ruston on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Her latest Instagram post shows her riding in New Mexico, commenting that this was one of the perks of filming a western.

“Halyna Hutchins was a ray of light,” her agency Innovative Artists said in a statement.

“Always smiling, always hopeful. She decided early on that she would take the cinematography profession by storm and the past two years have proven that she was on the right track.

“Her talent was immense, only surpassed by the love she had for her family.

“Anyone in its orbit knew what was to come; a star cinematographer, who would be a force to be reckoned with.”

Semenyuk, a fellow Ukrainian who met Hutchins a few years ago through friends, remembered how she had greeted him and brought him to some of his missions.

He called her a mentor with a “magnetizing” personality who was distinguished by her willingness to help others.

“I think the big deal about her in general, beyond being extremely talented, which goes without saying is just her generous and really open personality,” he said.

“She had an interesting background, and I think it gave a unique perspective on the world,” said one of her AFI professors, Bill Dill.

“She brought a wealth of experience to the filmmaking process. ”

Her other credits include the crime drama Blindfire and the horror film Darlin, which director Pollyanna McIntosh posted on Instagram to be “the most talented, in the trenches, wonderful artist and committed teammate.”

