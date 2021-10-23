Entertainment
How Maya and the Three, Encanto and Vivo bring Latinidad to life
Take The Lord of the Rings, but make it Mesoamerican. Spice up the plot with pop culture references, and you’ve got Maya and the Three.
Originally envisioned by creator Jorge R. Gutirrez as a film trilogy, Maya and the Three began to take shape in 2018 when Netflix executives asked him to pitch an idea he liked but never thought of. not that it could be achieved elsewhere.
What came out of my mouth was: I want to make three films in a row about a Mesoamerican warrior princess who is going to save the world, Gutirrez said. Now redesigned as a nine-episode animated miniseries, the result hit Netflix on Friday, with a vocal cast studded with Latino stars including Zoe Saldaa (Maya), Diego Luna (Zatz, prince of the bats), Gael Garca. Bernal (the Jaguar Brothers), Stéphanie Beatriz (Chimi) and Rita Moreno (Ah Puch).
As singular as it sounds, Maya and the Three is part of a recent trend that also includes the films Vivo, released in August, and Encanto, slated for release next month. All of them are stories animated by Latinos and about Latinos. All of them highlight the importance of women and girls in their communities and aim to counter the Hollywood story of trying to create unrealistic and flawless characters of color (when that made them).
And all three aim to wow and charm viewers with their narratives and aesthetics while honoring distinct cultures and creating more complex representations of Latinos in part, reveling in the imperfections of their characters.
When you’re portraying just one movie with one Hispanic character, that character has to be everything to everyone, said Rebecca Perez, an Encanto host. And that’s not fair, because no one is perfect. We bring all of our broken pieces and our perfect pieces.
When it came to creating the heroes of Maya and the Three, Gutirrez, who also directed the series, received similar advice from his wife, host and illustrator Sandra Equihua. (Gutirrez grew up in Mexico City, while Equihua is originally from Tijuana.) Equihua designed the main female characters for the series and served as a creative consultant.
At first, as a male writer, I say: I never had a female protagonist. I have to make sure she’s perfect, Gutirrez said in a joint video interview with Equihua, both in Los Angeles. And she literally said: What are you doing? You are Mary Sue-ing this thing. You make her boring as a character because she has no flaws, all male characters are so imperfect that they are so much more interesting.
Equihua had reminded Gutirrez that he loved folk art because of its imperfections, and she urged him to treat his protagonist the same. So sometimes Maya hesitates: she does bad things for good reasons.
As a society, we realized there were more layers than being the naysaying, whiny, Miss Perfect, Equihua said. There are more layers for us as girls, as women, and we wanted to make sure Maya was as human as possible.
Part of this humanity is purely physical. Equihua designed Maya to look almost like a vase: she has wide hips, a sturdy build, and strong legs. (She is, after all, a warrior princess.) The illustrator tries to base her characters on what Latinas really look like.
We don’t have all thighs and hips and everything, but a lot of us do, Equihua said. And it’s good to celebrate it and see that there is a diversity of shapes, and not all of us have long, long, long legs and tiny, thin, thin, thin waists. And it’s just glorious to see that she could run around and be powerful.
Rather than having a traditional quinceaera on her 15th birthday, Maya embarks on a quest described by an ancient prophecy. Alongside three great warriors, she must fight the gods to save her family, friends and herself.
One of Maya’s themes is the sacrifice Latinas have to make: for their families to continue, for countries to continue, for culture to continue, said Gutirrez. These are the pillars that support the continent, and often it is a thankless effort.
Encanto, a Disney film that hits theaters on November 24, tells the story of the Madrigal family, who live in an enchanted city in the Colombian mountains. Family matriarch Abuela (Mara Cecilia Botero) first arrived there after fleeing violence, losing her husband along the way.
The enchantment, granted to Abuela to protect her from harm, gave a magical gift to every child in the family except Mirabel. But when she realizes that the enchantment itself is in danger, Mirabel sets out to save her family.
Perez, one of the film’s hosts, said her Cuban grandparents came to the United States the same way, packing their bags and giving up everything they knew.
I made very conscious choices to be present at every meeting and be authentically me, Perez said in a video interview from Burbank, Calif. Even if that meant being a little uncomfortable with both myself and the person I’m talking to, whether it’s being a director or a producer, and expressing my point of view.
Always respectful, but the only way to get to a good place is to go through the bumps. Then you are going to have honest conversations.
Perhaps without realizing it, Perez mirrored the experience of Mirabel Madrigal, the protagonist of the film with glasses. In Encanto, the conflict is only resolved through an open and honest conversation between Mirabel and Abuela, bridging generational gaps amid a cloud of golden butterflies. The rest of the Madrigal family spans the gamut of body types, skin tones, hair colors, accents and magical powers.
Like Encanto, the Netflix movie Vivo includes details the average viewer might miss. Someone who is part of the relevant culture, however, will pick them up instantly. In Encanto, Mirabel beckons a gift for her young cousin by pointing, a classic Colombian gesture. In Vivo, an American Dominican mother drives a car with a sticker: the Dominican flag inside a border of the country.
Carlos Romero, a story artist on Vivo of Dominican and Panamanian descent, loved the bumper sticker he saw all over the Bronx.
It’s about absorbing all of that and making sure their culture is doing well, he said. It was also important, he added, to make sure that people in these different countries could look at this and feel pride too and feel like, Oh, yeah, that’s exactly someone that I know, or, that’s exactly what I would say.
Vivo follows the unlikely adventures of a kinkajou named Vivo (Lin-Manuel Miranda), a musician from Cuba, and a girl named Gabi (Ynairaly Simo), an energetic Dominican teenager. When the two run away from home to deliver a long-lost love letter, Gabis’ mother Rosa (Saldaa) becomes worried. Then she gets angry.
There was a lot of worry on set, Romero said, surrounding Rosas’ emotions. Was she too angry, especially for an on-screen Dominican American woman? Romero understood the desire to avoid stereotypes, he said, but he thought the portrayal was realistic: any mother would roam the city furiously for her lost child.
We have to show them as dimensional figures who experience fear; they feel worry and anxiety for their child, pride when they are doing good, Romero said. You shouldn’t be afraid to touch all the emotions, as Latinos are dimensional people who should be portrayed realistically on screen.
And the more we have of them, he added, the less we have to worry about presenting them perfectly in our films.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/22/arts/television/maya-and-the-three-netflix.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]