How Maya and the Three, Encanto and Vivo bring Latinidad to life

Take The Lord of the Rings, but make it Mesoamerican. Spice up the plot with pop culture references, and you’ve got Maya and the Three.

Originally envisioned by creator Jorge R. Gutirrez as a film trilogy, Maya and the Three began to take shape in 2018 when Netflix executives asked him to pitch an idea he liked but never thought of. not that it could be achieved elsewhere.

What came out of my mouth was: I want to make three films in a row about a Mesoamerican warrior princess who is going to save the world, Gutirrez said. Now redesigned as a nine-episode animated miniseries, the result hit Netflix on Friday, with a vocal cast studded with Latino stars including Zoe Saldaa (Maya), Diego Luna (Zatz, prince of the bats), Gael Garca. Bernal (the Jaguar Brothers), Stéphanie Beatriz (Chimi) and Rita Moreno (Ah Puch).

As singular as it sounds, Maya and the Three is part of a recent trend that also includes the films Vivo, released in August, and Encanto, slated for release next month. All of them are stories animated by Latinos and about Latinos. All of them highlight the importance of women and girls in their communities and aim to counter the Hollywood story of trying to create unrealistic and flawless characters of color (when that made them).