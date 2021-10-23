Cause of Death of Brandon Lee: How the actor died, what happened on the set of The Crow, who is Michael Massee





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Brandon Lee tragically died on the set of The Crow. Photo credit: Miramax / YouTube Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise However, Hollywood waved to Lee, 28, when he was cast for the lead role in Alex Proyass’ highly anticipated film The Crow as Eric Driven. The Crow, who now has a big cult following, sees the plot centered on a murdered musician, played by Lee, who is resurrected to avenge the death of himself and his fiance. The film grossed $ 94 million at the box office, although Paramount Pictures decided not to distribute the film after the star’s death. Slated to be a groundbreaking Lees film, the gothic superhero film was based on the comic book of the same name by James O’Barr. Death of Brandon Lee how did the actor die on the set of The Crow? The 28-year-old died at EUE Screen Gems studios in Wilmington, North Carolina, while filming on the set of The Crow. Lee was filming a scene where his character, Eric Driven, is shot by gang members who forced him to witness the murder of his fiancee Shelly Webster. In the scene, actor Michael Massee who has starred in other comic book movies including Catwoman, The Amazing Spiderman and Avengers playing the role of Funboy, shoots a .44 Magnum Smith & Wesson Model 629 revolver at Driven d ‘ about 12 to 15 feet as he enters the room. In a previous scene, the same propeller pistol had been used and was fitted with dummy cartridges, which would look more realistic on film. Commercial dummy cartridges usually come with bullets, although the powder and primer are removed. However, catastrophically in this case, the props team made the decision to make their own dummy cartridges, thus eliminating the gunpowder but, unbeknownst to them, leaving the primer still inside the cartridge. cartridge. During filming, the revolver was then unloaded with a poorly deactivated cartridge in the pistol chamber. Unfortunately, this meant that the primer had been fired with enough force to drive the bullet into the barrel, where it got stuck, known as the firecracker charge. Tragically, the propeller crew did not notice, or perhaps did not recognize, the importance of this problem. In the scene which proved fatal to Brandon Lee, the revolver was fired at Lee from a distance of 12 to 15 feet as intended, although the dummy cartridges were exchanged for blank cartridges containing an actual powder charge. AND a primer but no bullet. Devastatingly, this meant that when Masseus fired the pistol, the bullet that had been trapped in the barrel was fired with virtually the same force as a gun that had been loaded with a live bullet. The shot hit Brandon Lee in the stomach and forced the 28-year-old actor to fall forward, as opposed to the back which was in the script. While the film crew originally believed he was still acting, the scale of the crash soon became apparent and he was airlifted to hospital. He underwent hours of surgery at a nearby hospital, but was confirmed dead on March 31, 1993. Lees’ death was declared accidental by negligence, while Massee, haunted by the incident, stepped away from comedy for an entire year and, until his own death in 2016, said he would only watch never The Crow, released in 1994.

