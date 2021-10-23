How can the Hollywood bad boy survive this sinister tragedy? Writes ALISON BOSHOFF

For once, Alec Baldwin was struck down by a catastrophe that was not at all of his making.

Who knows how bad he must be after what appears to have been a terrible accident, resulting in the death of a colleague and injuring another?

There is no reason to believe that the 63-year-old actor was somehow at fault, but this is not the first time that he has been embroiled in a controversy.

In the past, he overdosed on cocaine, allegedly threw chairs and phones on set during volcanic tantrums, was kicked from a plane for refusing to stop using his phone, had run into the police and in 2018 he pushed a man into a row in a parking spot.

Troubled star: Alec Baldwin plays armed Irish priest in Pixie movie

Along the way, there have been repeated clashes with paparazzi, including Baldwin making a deeply unpleasant homophobic insult.

He also reportedly said to a photographer: Hope you are choking. And said to a reporter: I’m gonna fuck you up.

In 2013 he said: I find myself bitter, defensive and more misanthropic than I want to admit.

And that’s without getting into the vicious seven-year custody battle for ex-wife Kim Basinger over their daughter Ireland, whose low point was the leak of an abusive voicemail message in which he called her daughter. then 11 years old of rude and thoughtless. little pig.

Tirade: Baldwin treats photographer in California rubbish in 2016

He’s a far cry from the runway where he started out in show business, playing a corn-fed prominent man in the Dallas spinoff soap, Knots Landing.

During those years, Baldwin, one of the four acting brothers, looked golden with promises. Since then, he has faced numerous scandals.

But whatever the calamity, he’s always bounced back and it’s always said to be playing with the idea of ​​running for mayor of New York or even president despite his checkered past and complete lack of political experience.

Born on Long Island in 1958, he is the eldest son of Alexander, a veteran turned teacher. Baldwin remembers him as a really good guy and recalled in an interview that his father bit his hand during arguments to keep him from lifting it.

He moved to Los Angeles to star in Knots Landing in the mid-1980s and was devastated when his father died. At 25, and suddenly rudderless, Baldwin became addicted to alcohol and cocaine.

Pugnaceous: he catches and pins Paul Adao, a paparazzi, against a car in 2013

And in his 2017 memoir, he said he nearly committed suicide when he overdosed at 26, feeling his heart race as he began a day of drug-fueled debauchery with two female (married) crew members. He crawled over to a phone and asked a friend to take him to the hospital.

For two years he said he was a daily drug addict [and] a daily drinker. He added: Boy, it was a tough time. There was really a lot of pain there, a lot of pain.

Baldwin would recover from his binge eating attacks by playing the Galaga video game in an arcade warehouse, which would allow him to descend enough to fall asleep.

He finally got sober in 1985 on the eve of his 27th birthday, and a Hollywood breakthrough came in 1990 when he played Jack Ryan in The Hunt For Red October.

There it is again: the actor aims for yet another snapper in 2013

And in 1991, he was cast opposite Kim Basinger. After the 9 1/2 Weeks movie sensation, Basinger was immensely famous and the couple immediately started a scorching affair, but they also accused of making life a misery on the set of The Marrying Man.

There have been reports of tantrums thrown by both actors.

Amid all this pressure, the director found himself in the hospital with pneumonia and dehydration.

Baldwin reflected: Life with Kim was largely centered around the narcissistic passions of two childless actors.

Trial: Accused (later acquitted) with drums against photographer in 1996

Kim could be funny, she could be a mess. But mostly Kim was about Kim. He added that she would be excited by anything.

His daughter Ireland was born five years later and Baldwin blamed Basinger for the subsequent end of their marriage in 2002, accusing him of transferring all his love to the child.

The ensuing custody battle lasted for seven years. Baldwin has said, controversially, that it was like battling cancer and claims Basinger ignored court orders and barred him from entering Ireland.

If you did an analysis of the real days I spent with Ireland [when she was growing up], you would be appalled at how little that was.

Basingers’ attorney denied Baldwin’s allegations.

In court: Baldwin pushed someone into a row of parking spaces in 2018

The acrimonious feud over their daughter culminated in her terrible voicemail message berating her like a rude, thoughtless little pig for avoiding her phone calls.

He added: I don’t care if you’re 12, or 11, or if you’re a kid, or your mom is a thoughtless pain in the ass who doesn’t care what you do as far as I’m concerned. concerned.

“You humiliated me for the last time with this phone. You don’t have the brains or the decency as a human being.

Baldwin has claimed he was considering suicide on voicemail and maintains Ireland was never the target of his rage. He also says that they now have a normal relationship.

He added: Of course, he’s damaged as a result of a high-conflict divorce. There are scars, there are echoes of it.

‘It’s hard. But I get along very well with my daughter.

The sitcom 30 Rock came to his aid. Baldwin’s performance as a misanthropic television executive helped the show win all the awards.

He first fell in love with his writer and star Tina Fey but she was married and had no interest in him.

Eventful relationship: publication on social networks of his daughter Ireland

He also had a long love affair with actress Lori Singer.

After their breakup in 2011, he met Hilaria, 37. She was a waitress in a vegan restaurant.

He winked at her and she winked back at him.

She said: He kept looking at me and I finally walked over to his table. He took my hand and said: I must know you. I must know you.

He married her the following year.

Baldwin said what he really wanted was to have a family and they now have six children all under the age of eight, including Lucia, who was born by surrogate in March of this year, while her brother Eduardo was only 6 months old.

I was hungry to be a father again. And [this time] I wanted to know these people.

Family man: Baldwin and his wife Hilaria with their young children

“I wanted to watch human development in real time, I wanted a family and a boy do we have one!

However, despite this experience of late fatherhood, he did not avoid controversy.

As recently as 2019, a court ordered him to attend an anger management class after Baldwin admitted to pushing another motorist in a row into a parking spot.

Throughout his eventful life, he did not stop working.

Baldwin has starred in four films released in the past two years and recently starred in 8 episodes of the Dr. Death TV series.

The terrible events this week, culminating in the hospitalization of its director and the tragic death of the cinematographer, happened on the set of the movie Rust in which he plays Harland Rust as an outlaw with a bounty. on the head.

There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. I fully cooperate with the police investigation to determine how this tragedy occurred and AlecBaldwin (HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) 22 October 2021

2- I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and everyone who knew and loved Halyna. AlecBaldwin (HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) 22 October 2021

Baldwin said he was heartbroken.

Now, without a doubt, he feels as stalked as the character he plays.

As her daughter Ireland told one of her siblings in a recent social media post: You were born into a crazy family. You are both lucky and cursed.