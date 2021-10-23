Bottega Veneta Detroit Runway draws Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim – WWD

Why Detroit?

The first time Daniel Lee came to Motor City was by accident. The British designer was on his way to Jamaica when a one-day layover led to a love affair with what many would consider a flyover country.

Six years later, the creative director of Bottega Veneta chose to organize his third show in the Salon series there, the first time in America.

“I wanted to shine the spotlight on Detroit so people could see what greatness is here,” said Lee, a lover of fast cars, techno music and interesting architecture, who was also drawn to the town because it felt a bit like home.

“Detroit and Manchester have a connection,” said the native of northwest England, which has experienced a similar economic boom. “Manchester is the industrial heart of the United Kingdom and Detroit is the industrial heart of America.”

Lee became even more in love with the city after seeing Jim Jarmusch’s 2013 partially filmed Detroit vampire romance, “Only Lovers Left Alive,” which led him to his performance venue, the decadent decaying parking lot of the Historic Michigan Building Theater.

A legendary music venue for Big Bands and rock’n’roll until 1976, the theater had to close in part because there was not enough parking for car-dependent Detroit citizens. When it was later converted into an office building, some of the floors were turned into parking structures, which still retain the ornate plaster arcades and balconies of the theater of yesteryear.

Bottega Veneta Spring 2022

Lexie Moreland / WWD

It was a beautifully moody place for around 200 guests who gathered to see spring fashion, including Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Burna Boy, Debi Mazar and Jeff Koons, alongside local celebrities Awenate Cobbina, CEOs of parent company Shinola. Bedrock group; the gallery owners of the Library Street Collective JJ and Anthony Curis; fashion designer Tracy Reese; and pioneering techno DJs Moodymann and Carl Craig, who designed light and sound.

On the track, Lee evoked a powerful Americana glam with sport utility, innovative materials, high sheen and curved lines paying homage to the city’s industrial and sonic history.

Oversized jeans and denim jackets were designed with metallic threads, so that they could be crushed and shaped. The technical nylon shirt dresses and parkas had sculptural, rolled-up sleeves, some as big as the muscles of a Michelin man. The knit tracksuits with front zip jackets and flared slit pants had a new industrial-looking wide spongy weave reminiscent of seat belts, with sleek knit tank dresses ending in car wash pleats.

Lee also took inspiration from the history of Motown glamor in the city with a fabulous knit polo and skirt set sprinkled with chartreuse crystals, fitted leather dance dresses with flared edges, draped dresses in liquid jersey black and a diva’s dream of a white sheepskin coat. He used an alluring image of Mica Arganaraz’s 2020 Tyrone Lebon legs and heels wearing Bottega over a terry wrap dress, maxi dress and several other collectibles.

It served up many of its beloved acid-fluorinated colors and wonderfully eerie surface textures, including barnacle-like rubber beads that rustled as they scurried across the track, and shiny metallic glitter. . (Lourdes Leon, whose mom Madonna is from Detroit, was one of the top walkers.)

“The idea was to think of American design, workwear, denim and sportswear and do it in a technical way,” said Lee, sharing that for him Bottega is synonymous with simplicity but also innovative technique.

Bottega Veneta Spring 2022

Lexie Moreland / WWD

The effect was exciting, sultry, and pleasantly modern with enough casual and accessible sportswear to easily blend into an everyday wardrobe.

The accessories were more coveted than ever, new hobos in shiny leather and soft fabrics Intrecciato compressible sachets Sporty mesh heeled sandals, pointed toe pumps and a Puddle boot reinterpreted as a high-top sneaker – all of these should get the engine of Bottega Veneta’s hype running.

Cool clothing aside, the optics of a European luxury brand dipping into an American city that has been a symbol of deindustrialization, racial tension and urban scourge, and using it as a centerpiece, must be considered. .

What exactly will this do for Detroit?

Bottega Veneta Spring 2022

Lexie Moreland / WWD

Gucci, which is set to use Hollywood Boulevard as the backdrop for its upcoming show on November 2, has announced $ 1 million in grants for community organizations working on key issues of homelessness and health mental health in Los Angeles.

Bottega Veneta didn’t make any similar pledges, but Lee and her team called on several community collaborators for their pop-up shop at a design consulting firm turned into a historic fire station in trendy Corktown, which will soon get its first boutique hotel.

Open until January 16, the store offers mini Bottega Jodies, cassette bags, roller skates and parakeet green woven quilted vests, as well as art, ceramics, music and books by the Underground Music Academy, which provides support and education to electronic musicians, and Asmaa Walton, founder of the Black Art Library, among others.

The brand also organized a tourist media tour of the city, addressing architecture, design and sound, with stops at the modernist Hawkins Ferry House in Grosse Pointe, owned by a gallery owner / property developer; the Techno Museum (aka the home of Submerge Records) near historic Milwaukee Junction, and Chris Schanck’s Hamtramck Art Studio, which makes sculptures in foam, tinted resin, and automotive refinish paint for high-end collectors and museums.

Burna Boy and Daniel Lee

Lexie Moreland / WWD

“He took the time to come in and was curious, it made me feel at ease. I’m glad they’re here, ”Schanck said of Lee and Bottega.

Detroit, like many cities, is grappling with gentrification, and its abundance of abandoned buildings and homes is reminiscent of a city still in crisis even as the creative class grows and expensive condo developments increase. Again, the growing divide between the haves and have-nots is not a unique American story.