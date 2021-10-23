‘Rust’ actor speaks out after Alec Baldwin dies on set





SANTA FE, NM An actor from Rust said on Friday he wanted precautions taken on set that could have prevented Alec Baldwin from tragically missing a prop pistol that left the cinematographer dead. It’s basically, it’s a terrible shame, I wish there had been precautions taken so that this didn’t happen, John C. Ashton, who had a minor role in the film, told The Post at the exterior of Bonanza Creek Ranch where the film set was located. But I don’t know what exactly happened, the sheriff will say it, you know, so I can’t say it, so I didn’t really think about it because I don’t have much to do . On Thursday afternoon, Baldwin was handed a propeller pistol loaded with live ammunition, but was told he was safe minutes before he fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the director of the film, Joel Souza. A distraught Alec Baldwin lingers in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s offices after the tragic accident on the set. Jim Weber / The New Mexican Ashton believed that many of his fellow cast and crew would likely speak with advisers after the tragedy on set. The 74-year-old actor, who previously had a small role in “Breaking Bad,” was scheduled to play a border postmaster at a desolate western outpost and was traveling to Santa Fe, New Brunswick. -Mexico, from his home in Denver when he learned that the shoot had been canceled. I was driving here from Denver for a [costume] assembly and the customer called and said we had to cancel because there had been an accident on set, Ashton said. The actor said no one from the production company had contacted him or his agent directly to tell him what had happened and he only learned of the one-day shoot, scheduled for Sunday, was over when the costume company called. On Friday night, he went to the entrance to the Bonanza Creek Ranch set, hoping he would be allowed to check it out, but the location was closed. Halyna Hutchins was shot dead on set on October 21, 2021. KAMC Now Ashton has said he is unsure of his thoughts on industry security protocols for the future and is waiting for more information before drawing any conclusions. I haven’t really thought about how I’m supposed to feel in the future about warranties and so on, but I just think it’s a sad and terrible thing that has happened. he declares. Ashton sympathized with Baldwin, the biggest movie star and one of the film producers, who was seen talking on his cell phone and crying outside the Santa Fe sheriff’s office shortly after the fatal incident . He must be in terrible condition for this to happen to him, I feel bad for him and I’m sure he’s in dire need because of it, I would expect him to be, Hes going to take a while to settle down, anyone would. John C. Ashton has a small role in “Rust”. Gabrielle Fonrouge NY Post

