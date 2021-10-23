Marvels Eternals spoilergate proves just how crazy spoiler culture has gone

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, register here.

Loving the new season of Unsafe.

Tired of spoilerphobes.

Being branded by Nicole Kidman.

Get burned by NPR.

Sentiment seen by Adele.

Spoiler alert: these are spoilers

Someone tweeted something about a Marvel movie this week and the internet has gone crazy.

I could probably copy and paste this statement into a weekly post, but the truth is, I rarely care why people lose their minds over a Marvel movie. But this week the hysteria has been particularly irritating. And that’s Marvel and its fans we’re talking about, so that’s a high bar to meet.

Critics who saw the next movie Eternals, which comes out on November 5, have started posting their reactions. Directed by Chlo Zhao, who won Best Picture and Best Director last year for Nomadic country, it’s apparently very different visually from other Marvel movies. There is a sex scene! And a gay superhero! And, surprisingly, these aren’t the things that make people panic! (You know what that is? Growth.)

Apparently someone spoiled a small portion of the movie on Twitter.

I won’t relate to the spoiler, as I value my safety and sanity, and I don’t need fork-armed Marvel fans in my life. But I saw it, and really, really, I can’t imagine anyone caring.

It’s a casting reveal that apparently came as a surprise. It’s a funny name. An exciting celebrity. Perhaps the information was under wraps for a reason, with the idea that an experience of fans finding out about the cast while watching the movie in real time would be more meaningful if they weren’t expecting it.

Of course, I buy this. I also think that unless someone goes to the very first screening in the world of Eternals, it is impossible for the secret to last two seconds after the start of the credits. And while I certainly don’t understand a journalist’s impulse to tweet something that could be interpreted as a spoiler immediately after seeing a movie, I have also to do understand it. As I said, this news is not kept secret for long. And that is new. Why not report it?

The media has evolved in an absolutely abhorrent way about spoilers. There is no victory.

There is a race between outlets to publish post-mortem coverage of TV series and movies to the point where they are immediately put live. A series goes live on Netflix at midnight, the deep dive into the episode 13 finale goes live at 12:01 pm.

It’s a bummer for anyone who, you know, has a life and doesn’t cram the 13 episodes before waking up in the morning. But also, a point of sale looks careless if it waits a reasonable time to publish these articles, like everywhere else. It’s at the service of superfans. Yet people who are spoiled because they accidentally clicked on it are outraged. And rightly so! There is no right answer!

But also what is considered a spoiler has gotten completely out of hand. It’s on the fans’ side; I was yelled at for summing up the basic plot of a movie that is in the actual trailer because someone viewed it as a spoiler. But it’s even worse on the studio and network side.

Some people annoyed by this Marvel affair have suggested that journalists and critics be required to sign NDAs before screenings to avoid this. The thing is, we’re already doing it! It’s ridiculous. One streaming service did not allow reviewers to view a footage image without returning NDAs first. But even when they’re not legally binding, letters sent to critics with episodes will often include a preview of what they’re not allowed to mention in their coverage. (You know, messing things up for us before we can even watch.)

Quite often, however, they are crazy.

I’m not kidding when I say that for season two of The morning show, there was not a single plot point that could be discussed in the journals. This is not an exaggeration. Of course, I’m glad that Reese Witherspoon kissing Julianna Margulies out of nowhere is something we can all experience collectively without knowing it was going to happen. But so many other things were forbidden to be mentioned.

I could write endlessly about plot points that were on the spoiler lists sent to critics. A recent one was for Midnight Mass. We weren’t allowed to mention that there were demonic vampires. In other words, in the reviews of this show, you weren’t allowed to talk about what the show was about.

There is no right answer to this problem, which has gotten so out of hand that we have no choice but to go for the easy answer: mess it up.

There has never been a movie or TV show that I discovered a spoiler for in advance and felt like it was ruined for me when I actually watched. It’s less of a thing than what we build to be. Of course I’m glad when I was 12 I didn’t know Bruce Willis was dead all the time in The sixth sense. But I also think that if I had known, I would not have cared. Plus, if Twitter was around at the time, there isn’t a human in the world who would have seen the movie intact. Twists are fun, but they’re not the only reason something is worth watching.

Luuuucy, I have a bad feeling about this!

It’s not fair to judge an entire movie on the basis of its trailer. It’s fair, however, to say that after the world blurted out a rousing WTF mixed in with booming eh ?! when Nicole Kidman was confusedly chosen to play Lucille Ball in Being in the Ricardos, it’s a confusing movement for release a trailer it doesn’t show her, like a monster movie hiding what her creature looks like in promotional material.

Is it to avoid judging his performance for as long as possible? Is it because people are unable to accept an actor’s performance as a real person unless they look exactly look alike? (And Kidman’s blinking, failed look in the trailer shows that they sure don’t.) Is that because, in Being the Ricardos, Lucille Ball is actually a ghost haunting Desi Arnaz, and therefore was a disembodied voice going to be obtained?

In any event here is the teaser, who seemed to think that the part of a Nicole Kidman performance that we should all focus on the most is her, uh, accent work.

Sorry not sorry is having a moment

It’s been a big week for the big media entities at the I Said What I Said Energy Service.

In an interview for Variety, Meghan McCain has revealed that one of the reasons she left View It’s that Joy Behar responded to her joke about her disappearance while on maternity leave with a brief, jarring insistence that she didn’t. McCain apparently asked for an apology, but a producer told him Behar wouldn’t.

This week the classic mess-making media shit agitator also doubled down, uh NPR? Tweeting an article criticizing the new single from former Fifth Harmony member Jesy Nelson, the site posted that her voice recalled a bad impression of Camila Cabello. The account ultimately deleted the tweet and apologized for misspelling Cabellos’ name originally. Translation: Sorry for the spelling mistake, but the girl still can’t sing.

Finally someone said so

When asked if she prefers the Spice Girls or the Beatles, Adele said:

Points have been made.

Unsafe: One of the best TV shows, back in great shape. (Sun on HBO)

Calm your enthusiasm: What better time than now to complain about things? (Sun on HBO)

The French dispatch: The most Wes Anderson-y Wes Anderson movie to date. (Friday at the cinema)

Dune: The way I couldn’t tell you what this movie is about, not even a little bit. But it’s pretty! (Thursday in theaters and on HBO Max)

Love life: I despised the first season of this show, but I also watched every episode. Do what you want with it. (Thursday on HBO Max)