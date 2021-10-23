Aryan Khan’s arrest shakes Bollywood parents? One of them said “It’s time to clean up operations in the industry”





When the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) started interviewing celebrities after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death last year, Bollywood and Bollywood lovers were in shock. Earlier this month, when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and 7 others were arrested by the central agency in a drug raid on a cruise ship, the B-Towners were once again alarmed. Now we hear that Bollywood star parents are worried and panicked for the safety of their children. This is revealed after former starkid and actress Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB and questioned by them over several sessions. Read on to find out what the star parents have to say. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, after Aryan Khan’s arrest and Ananya Pandays grilling session, a well-known star parent told them, I know my son is not on drugs. But that’s also what I thought of Shah Rukhs’ son. My son attends a lot of parties. What if they went on a raid, found drug evidence, and took him away? Not just that. Another star parent believes this appears to be the end of all hope following Aryan Khan’s arrest and Ananya Panday’s call for questioning. This star dad told the portal, His Operation Cleanup Time in the Industry. All the dirt will have to be gone. I don’t know if my son has ever taken drugs. It is a phase. So far that’s what I thought. Now that looks more like the end of all hope. Speaking of Aryan Khan, the star child and seven others were taken into custody by NCB after being caught on a luxury cruise with suspected illegal substances on October 2. The NCB claimed to have seized 13 g of cocaine, 21 g of charas, 22 tablets of MDMA. and 5 g of mephedrone and more Rs 1.3 lakh cash. As for Ananya Panday, actress Student Of The Year 2’s house was elevated on October 21. She has since gone to the NCB office for questioning. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more. Must read: When Sanjeev Kumar believed girls were after his wealth and he found himself without a house or wife, reveals Anju Mahendroo Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/aryan-khans-arrest-sends-shivers-down-the-spine-of-bollywoods-parents-one-says-its-operation-clean-up-time-in-the-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos