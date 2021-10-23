Fellow actors detonate William Shatner’s flight in space





A pair of actors have joined a host of environmentally conscious critics in criticizing former Star Trek actor William Shatners’ trip to space earlier this month. Actors Joan Collins and Brian Cox recently spoke out against the icon, best known for her portrayal of James T. Kirk in the legendary series, arguing that there were many issues to be addressed on planet Earth before traveling to space. It’s amazing isn’t it? What a fool. Who wants to do this? Absolutely not. Have you seen Bill Shatner, Collins Asked on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV, according to The Guardian. He was in the air and they knocked him over. Let’s take care of this planet first before we go, added Collins, who appeared in the original Star Trek series. Likewise, Brian Cox, known for his roles in Succession and Braveheart, said he would have no way of making the trip to space. I think this is ridiculous. I remember watching [Sir Richard] Branson and Bezos are going to spend their 11 minutes or whatever, Cox said. No, we don’t need more spaceships. We’ve got enough shit flying up there. We don’t need it anymore, he added. America is changing faster than ever! Add Change America to your Facebook Where Twitter feed to stay up to date with the latest news. The comedians’ comments follow Prince William’s critics who spoke out against the space race, saying the best minds in the world should focus on solving environmental problems on their home planet. “We need some of the greatest brains and minds in the world determined to try to fix this planet, not to try to find the next place to go to live,” said William. “I think that’s ultimately what sold it for me that’s really crucial to focus on this [planet] rather than giving up and going into space to try to think of solutions for the future. “ Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, space company New Shepard Rocket, on October 13, transported Shatner and three others 66 miles to the edge of space on a 10-minute flight, an event on Described 90-year-old actor like the deepest experience. I hope I never get over it. I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it, he said. It’s so much bigger than me and life. “ READ MORE STORIES OF CHANGING AMERICA NEW PHOTOS FROM MARCH OFFER CLUES TO RESEARCH ANCIENT LIFE NASA REPORTS MULTIPLE FIREBALLS FLYING IN THE SKY ABOVE US NASA LANDER DISCOVER A BIG SURPRISE INSIDE MARS HERE IS THE 82 YEAR OLD WALLY FUNK POSTCARD JUST INTO SPACE THERE IS NO LIFE ON VENUS, SAYS NEW STUDY, BUT JUPITER COULD BE ANOTHER STORY

